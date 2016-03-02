2016 UEFA Olympic Qualifiers: Round One - Netherlands and Sweden start qualifying with wins

The Netherlands and Sweden were the winners on the first day of the UEFA Olympic Qualifying tournament, starting their bids for a place in Rio this summer with narrow victories.

The latter downed Norway by a narrow 1-0 scoreline, whilst the former were involved in a seven-goal thriller with Switzerland, which finished 4-3 in the Oranje's favour.

It's the Dutch who top the table after round one of three, albeit only on goals scored.

Swiss quick out the blocks - but the Dutch respond emphatically

Switzerland started the game brilliantly, with great aggression and tenacity about their play as Fabienne Humm gave them the lead inside four minutes.

However, the Netherlands responded well and started to starve the Swiss of the ball. They got their reward just before the half hour mark when they were awarded a penalty - one that Manon Melis comfortably converted.

Nonetheless, no-one could have predicted the 4-1 lead that the hosts of the tournament quickly raced into. Vivianne Miedema started the free-for-all that took place at the beginning of the second half, putting the Dutch 2-1 up 11 minutes after the restart.

Five minutes later, Mandy van den Berg made it three and, less than a minute later, Shanice van de Sanden had extended the lead further.

Switzerland did give the Dutch a late scare, with Rahel Kiwic closing the deficit to two before Ramona Bachmann narrowed it to one just seven minutes from time, but they were unable to complete the comeback as the Netherlands ran out with three points.

Bachmann (left) bagged a late third of the game for Switzerland, but it wasn't enough for her side to get anything from the game. | Photo: RTS Sport

Sweden edge out Norway

The other fixture on Wednesday evening certainly produced fewer goals, but it was a well-contested affair nonetheless as Sweden narrowly defeated Norway 1-0.

The only goal of the game came with just three minutes played - Lisa Dahlkvist breaking the deadlock with a powerful and well-placed header early on.

Norway did pose a significant threat of equalising, with Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg one of the most talented and promising strike partnerships in the game, but they could not muster up the goal the team needed.

The second round of games takes place on Saturday evening, with Norway facing the Netherlands and Sweden clashing with Switzerland.