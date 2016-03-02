Hertha BSC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Dardai's men welcome Frankfurt to the capital for vital clash

Pal Dardai and Hertha BSC are coming off of their first Bundesliga victory of 2016. This came when they defeated Köln by a score of 0-1 on the road. Now, the capital club returns home to welcome struggling Eintacht Frankfurt to the Olympiastadion.

Form

As mentioned above, the visitors’ form has been rather poor in recent times. They won their first match of the second half of the season but have not picked up three points in their last five. Of those five, two have resulted in losses with the remaining three ending in draws. What is rather staggering is the fact that those draws have all been without a goal.

Therein lies Frankfut's problem -- they cannot score. The Bundesliga table shows the visitors sitting eighth from the bottom in that statistic. Die Adler have only scored 27 goals in 23 matches this campaign. Against Hertha, Frankfurt will have to do better in the final third of the pitch. But if recent form is anything to go by then the visitors will struggle all match.

Photo: Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images

Hertha finally got back to winning ways over the weekend. This is good on two fronts: confidence came back and they remained in a Champions League spot. They also keep a safe cushion in front of Borussia Monchengladbach who sit three points back. If their form continues to go in the right direction then there is no reason why they cannot finish in the top form.

In their last match, Hertha dominated possession but they still got out shot by the hosts. The one thing that did work for the visitors though was that Hertha finished their chances. Vedad Ibisevic scored with two minutes remaining in the half to settle the affair. During the second half, Köln pushed for an equalizer, but fell short when the full time whistle had gone.

Key Players

The partnership between Salomon Kalou and Vedad Ibisevic has worked wonders this season. Between the two, they have contributed to 18 of their clubs 31 goals. What would have happened if Kalou and Ibisevic never wore the blue and white shirt? Would Hertha be in the position that they are without them? Most likely not but they are and that is all that matters.

There has been only one man who has stood for Frankfurt this season. His name is Alexander Meier. At 33 years old, he is having one of his better campaigns in front of goal. While Meier does not quite have the goal tally as he did last season he is still putting up great numbers. Last year, he scored an outstanding 19 goals and is a tad behind that pace, having scored 12 in 26 matches. Should Frankfurt manage to stay above the relegation zone come seasons end, Meier will be a key part of that.

Prediction

Considering how the respective sides are playing at the moment, it is hard to look past the hosts in this match. Hertha has more quality about them in every position on the pitch and should control the 90 minutes.