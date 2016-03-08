Reus and Aubameyang give Dortmund deserved first-leg lead

FT - That's all from Germany, as we leave the Westfalenstadion with Tottenham needing nothing short of a miracle to overturn this result. Dortmund were dominant and should have won by more goals. I've been Jonathan Walsh, I do hope you've enjoyed our coverage. The report will be up soon, which will be linked here once complete. Good evening and good night!

FT - Nothing of note in the final three minutes, as Dortmund run out comfortable 3-0 winners thanks to two goals from Reus and a header from Aubameyang.

90' Three minutes added on at the Westfalenstadion.

86' Not long to go now, and it's all hopeful long balls from both sides. Still a small chance for the visitors to take something into the second leg.

82' Double change for Dortmund, as Shinji Kagawa and Adrian Ramos replace Aubameyang and Reus.

80' The game is stretched as it enters the final stages, a goal would give Spurs real hope of snatching a upset in the second leg.

76' Final Tottenham change - Kane on for Son.

74' Dortmund keen to come forward still and make the most of their advantage, though Mkhitaryan fires well over with a great chance inside the area. Son tried to muster a response for Spurs, but fired straight at Lloris.

What a lovely goal! Aubameyang drives forward and picks out Castro, who chips through for Reus to volley home - first time - into the top corner. Magnificent.

70' REUS MAKES IT 3-0!

67' Lamela's first action is to get booked. Not the most inspiring start to his cameo appearance.

65' Tottenham have tried to come forward after that goal and are making a change to try and get back into the game. Lamela on for Eriksen.

Mkhitaryan takes the corner short to Castro, who delivers an excellent ball to Neven Subotic. The substitute flicks on towards the back post and an unmarked Marco Reus volleys home with pace from close range to delivery a deadly blow.

61' REUS MAKES IT TWO!

60' Momentary concern for the home fans as Mkhitaryan goes down injured, but he is quickly back to his feet. Half an hour for Spurs to get back into this one.

58' First Dortmund sub of the evening, as Subotic replaces Bender. Dembele is also on for Spurs, as Chadli makes way.

54' Dortmund are in so much control that the fear has to be whether or not Spurs can hit them on the counter. A Son penalty appeal was turned down, but BVB aren't in the ideal position.

51' Let-off for Spurs! Mkhitaryan works his way through the midfield and picks out Aubameyang. The Gabonese lifts the ball over Lloris but his chip is heading wide until Castro forces it against the post. Close once more.

48' Standard start to the second half, with BVB happy to make Tottenham do their fair share of running before getting the ball back.

Second-half! We're back at the Westfalenstadion and underway! No changes to report.

HT - Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Aubmeyang 30'). A comfortable and deserved lead for BVB at the break, thanks to a well-taken header from their star striker. It could, and should, be more. We'll rejoin you for the second half soon!

45' Final few minutes of the half were slipping away without incident until Trippier went down injured, and he still is. Two minutes added on.

41' Two chances in quick succession for BVB but blocks from Wimmer and Mason deny Reus and Durm, respectively. Tottenham doing well to still only be one down.

37' Close! Reus whips the resulting free-kick up and over the wall, and goes wide as Lloris watches on. Good news as Schmelzer returns to the pitch.

35' Tom Carroll's eyes being on the ball might be his only saving grace for staying on the pitch, he's caught Schmelzer flush in the face with his studs. Just a yellow.

32' Aubameyang almost turns provider for Durm, but the striker's pass has just too much on it. The stadium is rocking, Tottenham need to stay calm.

A poor clearing header from Trippier gives Castro the chance to recycle play, and he does just that by lying the ball off to Schmelzer. The wing-back picks out Aubemayng, who rises highest to head home past the helpless Lloris.

30' BREAKTHROUGH! AUBAMEYANG!

27' Lloris gets down well to deal with Mkhitaryan's curling shot at the second time of asking. It's all gone a but flat - Spurs seem content to contain BVB for the moment.

23' Tottenham have, finally, settled down again. That's huge for to have made it through that period, but can they now exert some on BVB?

20' Dortmund continuing to come forward in waves as another Durm cross is turned behind for a corner, which comes to nothing. We're goal-less in the other three Europa League ties, in case you were interested.

17' A fine first quarter hour from BVB, who should be comfortably ahead by now. Can they keep up the pace or will missed chances come back to haunt them? Only time will tell..

DISALLOWED! What a strike from Mkhitaryan! The ball drops to him on the edge of the area and he thunders a volley towards goal, bringing a world class save from Lloris. Aubameyang taps in the rebound, though he was offside when Mkhitaryan's effort came in.

14' Dortmund should be ahead, Spurs' strong start has quickly gone! Durm gets through one-on-one with Wmmer, who does well to tackle in time.

11' And BVB respond! Aubameyang starts a move with a classy outside-of-the-foot pass to Schmelzer, who picks the Gabon forward out in the area. He volleys at goal, but it goes narrowly over.

10' After a frantic opening 10 minutes, the game has finally slowed slightly. Dortmund still on top.

7' An even better opportunity follows! Aubemaygn drives forward and plays the perfect pass into Durm's path. The defender has to slide to make contact, and his shot goes narrowly wide as a result.

6' Chance for BVB! A clever cross and header to the edge of the box from Reus finds Castro, though the midfielder can't quite keep his shot on target.

4' Tottenham win the first corner of the game after a cross is delfected behind, only to see Piszczek head clear in the six-yard box. Home fans not best pleased about their start.

3' No follow up chance for Spurs, who are hounding BVB. The hosts are sloppy in possession at the moment.

1' Chance for Spurs! An early break of the ball gives Eriksen a shot at goal from 25 yards, though it is gathered well by Buerki.

Kick-off! We're underway at the Westfalenstadion.

17:58. Pre-match handshakes and coin toss are underway, we'll join you at kick-off!

17:55. Both teams make their way into the stadium's birth canal, as Klopp coined it, shaking hands with the officials and mascots as they go.

17:50. The home fans belt out 'You'll Never Walk Alone' before a chorus of 'Brrussia' quickly follows. Nobby Dickel getting the crowd warmed up with the team calls, it's all beginning to build.

17:45. The two teams are going through their final bits and pieces before heading back in to the dressing rooms ahead of kick-off. Just 15 minutes to go!

17:35. Tottenham also out now, with a strong traveling support backing the North London side. The atmosphere is slowly building in the Westfalenstadion.

17:30. Dortmund get a warm welcome from the home faithful as they prepare for the game.

17:25. Dortmund also have several promising options to call on, with Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa, Moritz Leitner and Neven Subotic all starting on the sidelines.

17:20. For Tottenham fans wondering where Harry Kane and Erik Lamela are, they are on the bench. Nabil Bentaleb and Mousa Dembele will add fresh legs in midfield, should they be brought on.

17:15. After the transfer rumours surrounding Ilkay Guendogan's future, there is no place for him in the starting eleven or bench this evening; no news as yet as to why.

17:10. This will be the two team's first-ever competitive meeting, with the pair previously playing four friendlies. The general feeling seems to be that Tottenham's line-up has already given BVB the upper hand.

17:05. Some debate as to whether or not BVB will line-up like they did on Saturday, or with Piszczek at centre-half and Durm and Schmelzer as wing-backs.

17:00. Now that the teams are in, feel free to tweet @VAVELBundesliga and let us know your thoughts on tonight's game. Is Spurs' starting XI strong enough to win the game?

And now for Borussia Dortmund: (4-3-3) Weidenfeller; Piszczek, Bender, Hummels, Schmelzer; Weigl, Castro, Durm; Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Reus.

Tottenham XI to face BVB: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Davies; Carroll, Mason; Onomah, Son, Eriksen; Chadli.

16:55. Time for team news, and we will start with Tottenham.

Jan Vertonghen remains out injured for Spurs, so Kevin Wimmer will continue partnering Toby Alderweireld at the heart of the defence. Whilst he’s done an amicable job since stepping into the team, it remains a blow not to have Vertonghen available, especially when hoping to deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Dele Alli is used, after Pochettino admitted he was worried about the youngster’s persistent knee and ankle problems, earlier this week.

They bounced back from an FA Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace with two successive wins, before losing to dear-rivals West Ham United away from home, a missed opportunity as all those around them dropped points within 24 hours of that game. They followed that up with the weekend’s home game against Arsenal, one which many felt the Lilywhites could use to firmly put the Gunners out of the title race. 2-1 up against 10 men, they should have seen the game out, but didn’t, drawing 2-2 thanks to Alexis Sanchez’s equaliser. It’s due to this, that Mauricio Pochettino’s men aren’t quite so confident about this tie as when the draw was made.

Despite what looks, on paper, to be excellent recent form, Spurs aren’t brimming with confidence coming into this fixture. They’ve only lost two of their last 19 games, and although those two have come in their last five matches, they won the other two and drew to Arsenal. The problem is, that there seems to have been a series of missed opportunities for Spurs lately, and being drawn against Dortmund could see them miss out on pushing on in this competition.

Could Aubameyang prove the key to BVB claiming victory on Thursday evening? | Image source: BVB.de

The hosts have just one injury worry coming into the game, with Sokratis out of the tussle due to injury. While he has rejoined training on Wednesday, he faces a race to be fit for the second leg and the trip to White Hart Lane. That aside, Thomas Tuchel has a full-strength squad to choose from and could field the same side that drew with Bayern on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund have been in fine form recently but missed the chance to close the gap on Bayern Munich to just five points this previous weekend. They drew 0-0 with the reigning champions, in what has been a rare blemish on a near perfect season. BVB have claimed more points than any other second-placed team in Bundesliga history to date, and with the points difference still at five there is a chance that they could pounce on any Bayern mistake.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the UEFA Europa League last 16 tie between two of Europe's most in-form teams. Second in both of their respective leagues, Borussia Dortmund welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Westfalenstadion on Thursday evening in what is sure to be a mammoth clash. Kick-off in Germany is set for 18:00 GMT, so stay tuned for our build-up to the game and the team news when it is announced.