Wedemeyer and Frohms extend with Wolfsburg

Following the extension of goalkeeper Almuth Schult's contract yesterday, VfL Wolfsburg have now handed youngsters Joelle Wedemeyer and Merle Frohms new deals.

The former, who is still just 19-years-old, is clearly seen as one for the future after extending her stay until 2019, whilst Frohms, a 21-year-old 'keeper, has penned a deal that will keep her at the club until next year.

Wedemeyer has not played a game this season for the first team, whereas her teammate has a respectable 10 appearances across all competitions as back-up stopper, but they are both valued highly at the club as they look ahead.

Manager pleased with business

The Frauen-Bundesliga is currently on a break due to internationals, but Wolfsburg have kept busy by renewing the contracts of three players and manager Ralf Kellerman is pleased with today's dealings.

He told the club's official website that both Wedemeyer and Frohms are "players for the future" that the club have thus been keen to tie down.

The German described the former, "a VfL-grown talent," as a player who has "come a long way" with Wolfsburg and who will be "very helpful in the future."

His current back-up 'keeper, Frohms, on the other hand, is someone he believes he "can always rely on," which she has "proven again" this season when stepping in for Schult during a few injury spells.

Wedemeyer is a player with a big future ahead of her, her manager believes. | Photo: VfL Wolfsburg Frauen

Players delighted to stick around

The players, meanwhile, are both delighted to have extended their stays with the Wolves, as they continue to develop at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Wedemeyer, who has benched for the first team this season but not played, said that she is "glad" that the club see "so much potential" in her, and that she is thankful to have been given "the chance to develop [herself further] in one of the most successful clubs."

"I look forward to the next three years at VfL and the challenges ahead," the teenager added.

Frohms, on the other hand, has enjoyed a good season when given opportunities in Schult's absence - even leading to her being called up to Silvia Neid's Germany senior side for the first time in her career in January.

Speaking about her contract extension, the 21-year-old said that she is "pleased" that she can continue to be part of a team that contains many "top players."

"The conditions here are simply outstanding," she continued, saying that she is feeling good in Wolfsburg and at VfL.

Frohms added that the fact that she now gets to train "exclusively" and solely "concentrate on football" with the club was "crucial" in her decision to stay, as she bids to continue making strides towards that first cap for her country - following a first call-up.