Division 1 Féminine - PSG - Guingamp Preview

An important fixture ahead for Paris Saint-Germain as they host Guingamp in their 17th match of the season on Saturday. PSG are currently occupying the second spot with 57 points, seven points behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais, however the Parisians have one game in hand.

A win on Saturday would take them four points behind the leaders, which could reigniting their hopes of a possible Division 1 Feminine title triumph.

Stepping up the game prior their European journey

Besides what it has in stake in terms of domestic football, PSG are also targeting this match as highly important since they will be facing Spanish giants Barcelona on Wednesday in a mouth-watering quarter final from the UEFA Women's Champions League.

This season, especially against Lyon, they highlighted some weaknesess when facing big squads and they are striving to limit those vulnerabilities to avoid any negative costs in the final run of the season. In the meantime, PSG are coming off a comfortable victory over Metz in the Coupe de France Feminine which saw them book a semi final spot against Montpellier, with a view on the final and possible silverware.

PSG can still have a successful season. (Photo: PSG.fr)

Final push to avoid relegation

Guingamp are occupying 9th place with 32 points and one game ahead, keeping their distance above La-Roche-sur-Yon at five points. Potentially speaking, Guingamp shall secure a place in next season's top tier with a win, however, a loss against the Parisians would pile up some pressure on them ahead of their final six matches of their campaign. Guingamp have lost their quarter final encounter against Rodez on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

This could be a tricky contest for the Parisians who won the first round fixture at Guingamp by four goals to one. But with an eye on a a tough UWCL tie next week, Guingamp may be ready to provide a surprise to PSG.