Inter legend Recoba calls time on career

It is always daunting for fans when the time comes when a legend of your club decides to retire. He may be already playing for another club, moved on, another country, however, when he's been influential, passionate, game changing, loyal, fans never forget the memories they have given them.



Former Inter Milan and Uruguayan international attacking-midfielder Alvaro "El Chino" Recoba has officially decided to hang up his boots and let go of football aged 40. He has not played a game since 2015 but will have an exhibition match as the final farewell with friends and former team-mates Javier Zanetti and Francesco Toldo just two of the names in his side for the game in Montevideo.



Recoba was pivotal for Inter, making 175 appearances for the Nerazzurro and scoring 54 goals. He was also said to be one of Massimo Moratti's favourite players during his illustrious time at the San Siro as well as being one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Silverware plentiful at Inter

After an 11 year spell he did not leave the San Siro empty handed. Recoba won two scudetti, two Coppa Italia and the Uefa Cup during his time with the club.

With stellar performances and an outstanding goal ratio it was never a clean journey for Recoba. He was once banned from football for a year - which was later reduced to 4 months - for holding a fake passport and also several injuries including knee, shoulder and ankle all interrupted his time at Inter.

Recoba was heavily criticised but he did not fail to turn up in big derbies with the goals he scored against Lazio and Roma just two of the most memorable. In a clash where European Qualification was at stake he also stepped up and delivered against Sampdoria.



His time at Inter will never be forgotten nor will his goals and performances.

Other clubs

Recoba last played for Nacional in 2015 | photo: taringa.net

Despite the majority of his appearances coming in the black and blue of Inter, Recoba represented six other clubs. His career began with local club - and one of Uruguay's finest - Danubio before he moved on to Nacional then Inter. While with Inter he saw loan spells with Venezia in the early days and Torino nearing the end. After Inter he went to Greece to ply his trade for Panionios before returning to his first two clubs in identical order to how he first represented them. All in all, Recoba made just shy of 500 club appearances and gained 69 international caps.

Inter fans in particular and the football world salute a legend and wish him the very best with his retirement.