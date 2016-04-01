Donnarumma to "become a legend" with AC Milan

This season has been astonishing for the 17 year old Italian keeper, his performances earned him an secure spot in Sinisa Mihajlovic's starting lineup, sending the spanish goalkeeper Diego Lopez straight to the bench. His recent form has been noticed by several clubs that want to steal his talent from the nose of their competitors. According to Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi the position between the sticks is secured for a long time, even claiming that, eventually, Donnarumma will be recognised as a legend for the club.

Fight for the position

We have to admit that Diego Lopez's Injury was the main reason why the wonderkid became a starter with the Rossoneris, but the kid did so good his job that his role now as the first goalkeeper is unquestionable. Nevertheless this youngster has to keep the hard work and demonstrate once and for all that the position is his and only his.

Eyes on him

AC Milan's President, Berlusconi, said that "Donnarumma is not for sale" but we all have heard before some club owner saying they'll keep the player and then selling him for a big amount of money and this could happen again because the amazing season the starlet is having hasn't pass unnoticed by the big clubs around Europe, there are several teams that nowadays want to add his talent to their particular squads. Two teams lead the race at the moment, first is Chelsea, the Blues see in him the possibility to replace Thibaut Courtois who, is said, wants to leave London possibly going to Spain more specifically to Barcelona. The other team is actually the reigning Champions League champion Barça, they see with good eyes the acquisition of Gianluigi Donnarumma if, an angry for minutes, Ter Stegen ends up leaving the club chasing for more opportunities.

Milan's Plan

Berlusconi, who sees in Gianluigi the core of the future for the entity, spoke about the new plan to bring trophies again. he mentioned "We have two solutions to bring the club success again. We can build a international squad to challenge very rich clubs with oilmen owners, or we can place our bets on an all italian team with players coming from our academy" he later finished saying "I really like that second option". This means that in the near future we'll see more academy players joining Donnarumma with their own chance to shine.