Pioli Sacked from Lazio, Mihajlovic a possibility for next season

Lazio Sacked manager Stefano Pioli after the derby della Capitale Defeat to their fierce Rivals Roma. This season Lazio have struggled in Serie A after collecting 42 points from 11 wins, 9 Draws, and 11 losses, keeping them away from Champions league spot 21 points behind after 31 rounds.

After Pioli’s last season success which lead Lazio to Champions league qualification spot. However, this season the team with Pioli lacked the spirit and the will to win unlike last season success. With Supercoppa loss to Juventus and missing the qualification of Champions league against Bayer Leverkusen.

Inzaghi the Caretaker

“SS Lazio announces that Stefano Pioli has been released from his position as coach” the official Lazio website confirmed on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi is now the first team manager for the rest of the season and has been the manager of the under-21 team since 2010. The ex-Striker will be given the chance to cement his position as first team manager, if Lazio finish the season strongly.

Last Chance For Mihajlovic

As reports say that Simone Inzaghi's position may not be permanent at Lazio, and there are suggestions that current Milan Boss Sinisa Mihajlovic might take over Lazio in summer.

The under fire Milan Boss is not having a good season at the rossoneri, and there are conflicting reports rgearding the future of the Milan manager with some saying he'll stay while others say he'll go. AC Milan have a chance at silverware in Coppa Italia final against Juventus, although it is saif that not even the coppa victory will definitely secure the Serbians position at the San Siro.

However, the recent reports say a poor performance from Milan against Juventus next week, could see him lose his job sooner that little bit sooner than expected.

Mihajlovic hasn't exactly lived up to expectations | photo: goal.com



Adriano Galiani, AC Milan Vice-President confronted the squad on Monday expressing the management's dissapointment in recent performances of the team.

AC Milan have won just one game in Serie A in the last 5 Matches, drawing in 2 and losing in the other 2. Their last domestic win came in late February against Torino.

Cesare Prandelli and Walter Mazzari are reported alternatives to Mihajlovic for SS Lazio.

Mihajlovic represented Lazio in 126 games from 1998 to 2004, and was a fan favourite at the Biancocelesti.