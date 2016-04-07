Zinadine Zidane: "We didn't start with intensity"

Real Madrid were dealt a defeat in the Champions League Quarter-Finals match last night as Wolfsburg won 2-0. Luckily though, this was only the first leg and the capital club can turn the tie around at the Bernabeu but have it all to do.

Lack of intensity cost Real

Los Blancos manager Zinadine Zidane spoke to the media afterwards and was none too pleased with how his side started the match. He said "we didn't start with the right amount of intensity" noting the players lack of focus and energy needed for a match of this importance. This is essentially what cost them the match as Zidane said "they did (started with energy)." Wolfsburg started out much more focused and capitalized on that energy by scoring twice before the half hour mark.

The Frenchman also noted that the ending of the game did not end according to plan, saying "we ended the game badly and without opportunities" But he also said that they are down only 2-0 and that is a result that they could overcome in Spain.

Zidane also said that he "take(s) full responsibility as manager" and the over the coming days, he will be looking at the match and trying to figure out what went wrong. He also the fans that "what we have to do now is be united" as the second leg of this tie will be crucial and the players need the support from the fans throughout the next 90 minutes.

The players are also hurting, according to Zidane. "What we have to think is that we can move forward" Zidane said at the end of his press conference as he wants to turn the page on this defeat and move on to the next match.

Return leg

The second leg of this quarter-final match will take place this coming Tuesday as Real Madrid look to overcome that two-goal deficit.