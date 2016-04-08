Hansen out for the season, Goeßling also sidelined for Wolfsburg

Coming into the most crucial period of the season, VfL Wolfsburg may have to without two key players.

The initial fears over Caroline Graham Hansen's nasty fall on Sunday were confirmed to be a tibia plateau fracture, and will see her miss their remaining games.

Lena Goeßling's knock against SC Freiburg has been diagnosed as meniscus problems in her left knee; not return date has been set yet.

Her situation seems more hopeful than Hansen's and Wolfsburg will hope she can heal up in time for the run-in.

Massive final fixtures

The injuries have come at a terrible time for the Wolves, who still have to fight on all fronts to secure their objectives.

Ralf Kellermann's side still haven't secured their spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League next season. They are just a point clear of 1. FFC Frankfurt in third.

Frankfurt also stand in Wolfsburg's way in the Champions League semi-finals; winning it would provide another route to a European spot.

The Lower Saxony side managed to edge past Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal semi-final last weekend, setting up a chance to retain their title against SC Sand.

It's another untimely injury blow for Hansen. | Image source: DFB.de

Kellermann comforts Hansen

"It’s a terrible setback for Caro personally and also a bitter blow for us as a team," the head coach explained.

He continued, "She had just battled her way back from injury and was performing exceptionally well."

Kellermann concluded, "She is still very young and I wish her all the very best and a speedy recovery from the bottom of my heart."

Hansen managed to surpass her previous season's goal total in eight less games, notching up nine goals in 19 games.

Anyone who has watched Hansen this campaign will know she has been in sublime form and this injury is another undeserved setback.