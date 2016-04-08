Hertha BSC vs. Hannover 96: Hosts looking to get back to winning ways

Hertha BSC are looking to overcome an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach. They welcome in basement club Hannover 96 to the Olympiastadion.

Form

With only five matches remaining after this, the capital club are still hanging on to a European spot. This is an incredible considering the fact that many had predicted them to finish close to the bottom. But there is still business left to complete. Hertha are only three points ahead of Gladbach and need each point available to them for the rest of the season.

The last match for Pál Dárdai's men did not go according to plan. Despite maintaining 50% of the possession, they got destroyed. They gave up four goals in the second half as the defense looked shell shocked. Gladbach also had 17 total shots compared to their seven which is never going to get it done.

Hannover are more than likely going down to the second division once the season is over. Die Roten are in the 18th spot and are ten points from the safe zone. With the few games remaining for this campaign, the point differential might be too much.

Today's visitors have not found the back of the net in three of the last four matches. The match where they did score was in the midst of a 4-1 defeat to Werder Bremen. Against Hamburg last time out, their offense looked pitiful. They had only one shot on target and three shots total. If Hannover hope to win, they will have to be more creative in the final third of the pitch.

Key players

Salomon Kalou is still playing in superb form this season. He has made 25 appearances in the blue and white shirt scoring 13 times. That is good enough for a goal every two games; an incredible goal output for a 30 year old. Kalou will need to score a few more times if Hertha are to cement a Champions League spot.

In a season so filled with misery, it is hard to find something positive. But young Kenan Karaman has been a revelation. The academy product has finally got good playing time this season and is the leading goal scorer. While Karaman has only found the back of the net three times, this is a good confidence booster.

Predicition

After their horrific defeat, Hertha will be looking to get back on the right foot. They should dominate the match from the first whistle to the last.