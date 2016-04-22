Inter Milan legend Zanetti hopes Totti's career ends "in the best way"

Javier Zanetti who made over 800 appearances for Inter Milan is a symbol to legends and shows how former players can end their playing careers and resurrect as he has become Vice-President. Alike Zanetti, Francesco Totti has made over 755 appearances for I Lupi, however, there are no signs on an extension.

Totti over the past three match fixtures has one assist and 3 goals earning Roma a valuable five points. However, these impressive performances have not yet earned Totti a contract extension.

Old foes are full of respect

photo: zimbio.com



Zanetti spoke to Il Giorno and paid tribute to Totti and his fantastic career, “we faced each other for many years,” also he as the utmost, “admiration and respect,” ​for the Roma midfielder. Zanetti a symbol for Inter, believes Totti is the same for Roma; he has “made history with Roma,” he continued, “a symbol.”

Inter Milan are chasing third spot though, Zanetti added, “to our disappointment, Roma won,” in his eyes Totti is, “those players who decide the game,” Totti came off the bench to score two goals and earn Roma a close victory against Torino extending their gap between Inter to seven points.

Roma have made it clear there may not be an extension for Totti, however, Zanetti firmly believes, “the club is all that matters,” he also strongly hopes, “Francesco’s career finishes in the best way,” so according to him, “his beautiful story ends as it should.”

Zanetti continued, and compared club legends like, Maldini for Milan, Del Piero for Juventus, Buffon, and now Totti, “deserve a place in their clubs.”

Self pride

The now 42-year-old as mentioned is Vice-President a position to him is “very important,” as “these colours are in my heart.” Zanetti also spoke on President Erick Thohir, in which is “happy” as he has offered Zanetti a “renewal for life.”

Zanetti compares and hopes Totti is treated as he was with Inter, “I hope that’s what happens to Francesco too,” as “he deserves a happy ending.”