This Scudetto is like no other according to Buffon

There has not been a Scudetto race like this in years where a club has turned a 12 point deficit to a 12 point advantage.

If Napoli wishes to take the Scudetto race to the end with Juventus, they must beat Roma or the Scudetto is mathematically handed to Juventus who secure their fifth in a row.

Juventus began the season in a form in which does not resonate with their name and their success, though, in hindsight it only made them stronger. Gianluigi Buffon spoke to Mediaset and believes this Scudetto will be as, “beautiful as the one five years ago.”

Yesterday against Fiorentina, Juventus ran out 2-1 winners where in the closing stages Buffon rounded back the clock making a decisive penalty save on Kalinic and then parring the follow-up from Bernandeschi.

Buffon knows what he achieved with his saves and the victory showed Juventus, “strength,” but more so in his view more, “technique and character.”

The 38-year-old continued, “We never want to give in, we want to continue amazing people,” that they have, he continued, “Whether we’re young or old, always with respect to the opposition.”

As Juventus only have to sit back and watch Roma V Napoli, Buffon reminisced of other Scudetto races such as this one, “We have won a title before watching on TV,” Buffon with, “Del Piero on his couch.”

Buffon in his career has won nine Scudetti but in his view the, “Serie B title which I am very fond of,” holds a deep place in his heart.



​The turning point

Buffon knows Juventus had a horrid start however, The Derby Della Mole victory in which Juventus won scoring a 95th minute winner against ​Torino, “gave us a confidence boost,” and in his eyes, “started to see even the most unthinkable targets within our reach.”

As Juventus lost key players like, Pirlo, Vidal and Tevez, nobody believed they could emulate the success they had, though he saw, “We needed humility to get our hands dirty and to create unity within the team, new and old.” Buffon highlighted Patrice Evra as he is, “fundamental on the field and off it,” Evra’s experience was imperative to, “ensure this season took a different direction.”

Juventus were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich, “We lacked ruthlessness in the Champions League,” Buffon continued still lamenting a group stage loss to Sevilla, “We wasted so many chances.” The anger of the elimination to Bayern Munich in Buffon’s eyes only will, “push us on to do well next season and serve as a valuable lesson.”