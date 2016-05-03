Atletico Madrid's tactics will not change

Atletico Madrid are in Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final match tonight. They currently hold a 1-0 lead and will hope that that is enough to advance.

Change in tactics will not be needed

Even with a slim one goal advantage, Diego Simeone says that "We will remain true to our style." Simeone went on to add that he does not want to change the style, because remaining calm is key to their success.

One of their key's to success this season has been their phenomenal defensive presence. In their last seven matches, there has only been one goal given up by the Atletico defense. Espanyol scored the first goal of the match on the 9th of April in the 29th minute. Since then though, Atleti have played 601 minutes of football without allowing another goal across all competitions.

In La Liga action, Atletico have allowed a mere 16 goals in 36 matches thus far. To this, Simeone credit's his center backs acumen, saying that "We are fortunate to have four important center backs." These four center backs include Diego Godín, Stefan Savić, José Giménez, and Lucas Hernández. Each of these four have played significant minutes this season and are all important to the overall defensive strutcture.

Simeone gets best out of his footballers

Filipe Luis has also been an important figure in the Atletico Madrid starting eleven this season since his return from Chelsea. The Brazilian left back has appeared in 30 league matches, playing the full 90 minutes each time out. Luis said that, Simeone is a vital part of why he is playing so well, stating that, "(Simeone) can get the best out of me."

The match at the Allianz Arena between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich will kick off at 7:45 PM Est.