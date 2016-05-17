Joachim Löw selects 27-man provisional squad for Euro 2016

With less than a month to go until Euro 2016, Joachim Löw has named a 27-man preliminary squad for the upcoming championships.

This will then be cut to a 23-man unit for the finals by May 31st, with a training camp to come in the following weeks to aid his decision.

There were few surprises in Löw's nominations, which a largely experienced core of players continuing on from the 2014 World Cup winning side.

A mix of youth and experience

Some may be shocked with the omission of Marcel Schmelzer, though the Borussia Dortmund left-back has never really found favour under Löw.

There were places for a host of talented youngsters, including Leroy Sané, Julian Brandt and Joshua Kimmich. Dortmund's Julian Weigl also made the 27-man squad.

Lukas Podolski and Bastian Schweinsteiger were also included, although they may not play the same part they did in tournaments past.

The final fixtures

Germany will take on Northern Ireland, Poland and Ukraine in Group D this summer.

They travel to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, first to face Ukraine before taking on Poland in the Stade de France, Saint-Denis.

The Germans will remain in the capital for their final game of the group stages, when they tussle with Northern Ireland at the Parc des Princes.

The German squad in a graphic. | Image source: DFB

Germany squad for this summer's European Championships in full

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona).

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Liverpool), Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln), Benedikt Höwedes (Schalke 04), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Skhordan Mustafi (Valencia), Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Antonio Rüdiger (AS Roma).

Midfielders: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (VfL Wolfsburg), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Özil (Arsenal), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sané (Schalke 04), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United), Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Besiktas), Mario Götze (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), André Schürrle (VfL Wolfsburg).