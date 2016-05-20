Bundesliga news: Volland heads for Leverkusen, Parker and Allagui extend

It may not have been as exciting as yesterday, but the Bundesliga saw a record transfer made on Friday.

That involved Kevin Volland moving to Bayer Leverkusen for a club record fee of just under €20m.

There was some good news for 1. FSV Mainz 05 fans. With Julian Baumgartlinger departed and Loris Karius looking set to follow, Devante Parker has agreed a new deal.

Hertha BSC tied down Sami Allagui to an extension, with the Tunisian international signing on for another year.

Leverkusen latch onto Volland

Having already brought in Danny da Costa, Jonas Meffert and Baumgartlinger, there is little doubting that Leverkusen have been the busiest club in the market.

However, none of those deals compare to this one. It is a huge statement of intent from Roger Schmidt's side, who are building a squad to push for the top.

Volland is understandably looking forward to playing in the UEFA Champions League, and you can find the full story here.

Volland is officially presented as a Bayer Leverkusen player. | Image source: Bayer Leverkusen

Allagui extends with Hertha

Despite not playing a single game in a hugely successful season for the club, Hertha have decided to keep Allagui around for another year.

He will be hoping he can make a return from his knee injury in time to play some part in their upcoming UEFA Europa League campaign.

Allagui has been with the capital club since 2012, making 55 appearances and 15 goals.

Mainz tie down Parker

The 20-year-old has signed on until 2019, which will take his stay at the Opel Arena over a decade.

Parker has spent the majority of his time with the under-23 side, but with the recent transfer movements there could yet be a first-team chance on the horizon.

“We are convinced that Devante will make it as a professional footballer and we are delighted that he will be at the club long term,” said sporting director Rouven Schröder.