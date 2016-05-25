Vicente del Bosque would be happy with a semifinal showing at Euro 2016

Spanish national team coach Vicente del Bosque believes he would be satisfied with a run to the semifinals at this year’s European Championships. La Roja are the two-time defending champions of the European Championships but are not considered one of the favorites after crashing out of the 2014 World Cup in the group stages.

Del Bosque speaks in a radio interview

In an interview with El Partido de las 12, del Bosque said that Spain making the semifinals would be an acceptable target, however, winning a third straight European Championship is still the ultimate goal. "If we reach the semifinals I would be happy, that is the truth, although some would see it it as a failure," del Bosque said.

The former Real Madrid manager said he doesn’t want “nerves and worries” for the team to start just like against the Netherlands in the last World Cup. He continued by saying that that type of unrest does not help the team and that winning the European Championships is great, a task they will see if his squad is up to.

Coach Vicente del Bosque of Spain shows his dejection after conceding a goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Spain and Netherlands at Arena Fonte Nova on June 13, 2014 in Salvador, Brazil. (Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Del Bosque names his favorites

The 65-year-old believes there are multiple teams that could be considered the favorite. Del Bosque lists hosts France up as one of the favorites along with England, Germany, Portugal, and Belgium. He also included Iceland and Slovakia as his threats to win it all because of the extra round in the knockout stages.

Leadup to Euro 2016

Spain have three friendlies to play in the leadup to Euro 2016. Their first friendly is this Sunday against Bosnia-Herzegovina. They meet South Korea followed by Georgia before they head to France.