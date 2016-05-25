Massimiliano Allegri believes Alvaro Morata should stay with Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes Alvaro Morata would be better off by staying at Juventus. Real Madrid have the right to exercise their 30 million Euro buyback clause for the Spanish striker. Los Blancos then plan to resell Morata for profit. The Bianconeri expect a decision from Morata within the next couple of weeks.

Allegri with plenty to say

Allegri didn’t shy away on his opinion of the Spaniard staying with his squad by saying he believes a move back to the Spanish capital or even to another club would be a mistake. Continuing on that, Allegri believes that staying in Turin would be beneficial to the striker since he’s in the “best environment possible.”

Allegri told RAI Television that the 23-year-old is still young and needs a few more years with the Bianconeri. He followed that by saying that he still needs to grow and that the attack they currently have at the club is very strong.

Alvaro Morata of Juventus FC celebrates with trophy after the Tim Cup Final during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 21, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Waiting on Real Madrid

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta gave Real Madrid a deadline over their decision to bring back their former striker. He said that they would decide his future in the next 10-15 days and that it would come down to what Morata wanted to do. He continued by saying that they will speak to Real Madrid and will act properly when it comes to the transfer market.

Berardi an option

Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi is a potential target for Juventus. The Italian has a similar option to Morata’s in which Juventus can buy him back from Sassuolo. Marotta said that if they do exercise their buyback clause on Berardi that they would keep him. He added that the team would evaluate what’s the best for the club and for the 21-year-old. Berardi’s buyback clause is 18 million pounds.