Rummenigge rules out a move away from Munich for Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has been at the heart of rumours regarding summer transfers. The Polish marksman has reportedly drawn interest from European greats, Real Madrid after his agent confirmed that the club had been in contact over the availability of the striker this summer.

A superb season

There is no surprise that Lewandowski has attracted teams around Europe following his phenomenal Bundesliga season. The striker contributed thirty goals to Munich's title winning campaign, resulting in him being crowned league top scorer. Lewandowski became the first player to reach thirty goals in the Bundesliga since 1977, along with the first non-German player to find the net thirty times.

The rumours regarding the potential move away from the Bundesliga for Robert Lewandowski reached a high when his agent confirmed that Madrid had communicated with the striker. This sent Bayern Munich fans into a frenzy as it became a reality that they could lose their ever-reliable goal scorer. The striker has a remarkable 67 goals in 100 games for the Bavarians, confirming the crucial role that he gifts Bayern with.

Lewandowski celebrates. | Image source: Sky Sports

Rummenigge says no

The striker is in contract with Bayern Munich until 2019, fuelling Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's response to claims that he would leave in the summer. The Munich Chairman revealed in an interview with Kicker that he was certain that Lewandowski would be playing in red next season: "One thing I know for sure. Lewandowski will play at Bayern Munich in the next season. No one must make thoughts about that.” Firm claims from the Chairman.

He went on to put all rumours to bed once and for all, declaring that the striker is not for sale under any circumstance. "The decision is like: We will not give Robert Lewandowski to another club, no matter what they will offer to us. We have no breaking point at Robert." A player priceless to his club.

As it looks, Lewandowski will return to Munich after the European Championships, despite interest from los Blancos. Will the striker be able to further his game to new heights under the influence of Carlos Ancelotti?