Iceland - Liechtenstein Preview: Hosts hoping for perfect send-off ahead of Euro 2016

Iceland head into their final friendly in preparation for the 2016 European Championships as they face a visit from firm underdogs Liechtenstein.

This will be a mild test for Strákarnir okkar ahead of their opening Euro 2016 fixture against a strong Portugal side featuring none other than Real Madrid kingpin, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Iceland favourites in clash

Their upcoming opponents are a staggering 160 places below eighth-placed Portugal in the FIFA world rankings, and were last victorious in an international fixture just over a year ago in a 1-0 win over a notoriously poor San Marino.

With that being said, this fixture should be a confidence booster for Iceland considering the current state of both national sides. Nonetheless, history does not entirely favour the hosts, who have been victorious in just one of their last four meetings with the Blues.

The last time the two countries met the match resulted in a tedious 1-1 draw. Lars Lagerbäck's side were then sitting in a disastrous 112th-place in the FIFA rankings – their worst ranking over the past two decades.

However, they have completed an incredible rise to qualify for their first ever major tournament this year.

Both sides in poor form

Despite their recently successful qualifying campaign, Iceland are in just as poor form as their opponents, having won just two of their eight friendlies since qualifying concluded.

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurðsson will be a key player in the upcoming tournament for Iceland, following a tremendous season in the Premier League that saw him score 11 goals from midfield in 33 games. They'll definitely be looking for some inspiration from him tonight too as they attempt to head off to the Euros in winning fashion.

Liechtenstein have little talent playing across the continent's top leagues, nevertheless they do boast the talent of Juventus' Marcel Büchel, who only earned his Liechtenstein citizenship in 2015. Having spent the season on loan playing in the Serie A at Italian club Empoli, he is not short of experience against the standard of players that Iceland currently boast.

Having not qualified for Euro 2016, Büchel and his fellow teammates will look to use this game as a test against strong international opposition.