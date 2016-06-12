Chris Coleman delighted by Wales' performance and comeback against Slovakia

Chris Coleman was in a jubilant mood after Wales' 2-1 opening victory against Slovakia, describing his side as "courageous" and expressing his delight at the performance.

"We got what we deserved"

In the post-match press conference, Coleman explained how the performance, and not just the result, could stand them in good stead for the rest of the competition. He explained "the players gave their best and when they are at their best we are a good side".

The Welsh Head Coach was also full of praise for his troops after they recovered from Slovakia's equaliser in the second half. He admitted that Wales "sunk too deep" and were inviting them onto us, but to come back was courageous" before finally adding that, in the end, "we got what we deserved."

Coleman also revelled and savoured the whole experience. He explained how the experience was "amazing" and "the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic". Wales are clearly still on a high and will look to bring that confidence into their next match against England on Thursday.

Wales "had a bit more luck"

Slovakia head coach Jan Kozak tried to remain upbeat, despite knowing that his side have an uphill struggle ahead to qualify for the knockout stages. He admitted "any defeat is unpleasant, especially at the Euros. I knew whoever scored first would have a big advantage".

Despite suggesting Wales "have a well organised defence", Kozak stated he felt the game could have gone either way after his team equalised. "Towards the end both teams tried to win, it was an open game, and they had a bit more luck". He also admitted "we could have prevented the second goal but that's football". Kozak now has to prepare his side for a must win match against Russia later in the week to keep Slovakia's dreams alive in their first ever European Championship.