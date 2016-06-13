Bjarnason's strike gives Iceland an unforgettable tournament debut following Nani's opener for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Gylfi Sigurdsson are the star men for Portugal and Iceland. (Source: VAVEL UK)
FT: That's all we've got time for tonight! Thank you for following VAVEL on this magnificent day for the underdog. I've been Conor de Smith, goodnight.

FT: Portugal take on an equally disappointed Austria in Paris this Saturday while Iceland face Hungary in Marseille next.

FT: Nani with the goal for Portugal but his side will be bitterly disappointed with the result after so much hype going into the European Championships. Winning the competition was the talk of the Portuguese public and players before kick-off, now focus will be on attempting to finish top of the group.

FT: Portugal 1-1 Iceland. Historic. Birkir Bjarnason's goal has given Iceland a vital point in their first tournament appearance in their history. 

90' Handball in the wall gives Ronaldo a much greater chance. What a way this would be to seal it.

90' A free-kick from 30-yards out to be taken by Ronaldo in the last few seconds? Surely not?

90' Birkir Bjarnason fouls Ricardo Quaresma in a dangerous position. The free-kick is a poor one. Iceland are on the verge.

90' Three minutes added on here! Can someone get a winner?!

90' Johann Gudmundsson rather slowly makes way for Elmar Bjarnason.

86' Alfred Finnbogason's first effort since his substitution is fortuitously saved by Patricio. The Real Sociedad striker did well to work an opportunity but his powerful shot is unfortunately hit straight at the 'keeper.

85' RONALDO... misses. How did he not score? Good save but for a man who has scored 51 goals for his club this season, you would have expected him to convert Nani's cross.

84' Eder comes on for Andre Gomes, who has arguably been Portugal's best player over these 84 minutes. 

82' Ricardo Quaresma delivers one of the best corners we've seen all night and he finds Pepe as a result. The centre-back heads over the bar. Eder is now poised to come on. 

80' Alfred Finnbogason, who was expected to start tonight, comes on for Nantes' Kolbeinn Sigthorsson. The former is one of a handful of Iceland players to ply their trade in one of Europe's top five leagues.

78' Immediate impact for Quaresma as he forces the goalkeeper into a decent save. 

76' Ricardo Quaresma took a knock before the game tonight but he has now come on in place of Joao Mario. Quaresma reportedly impressed in training prior to the squad's trip to France and had a hand in four of Portugal's seven goals against Estonia this month.

74' A long throw is met by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, who heads the ball across the face of goal only for a Portugal defender to clear. 

71' The subsequent free-kick is taken well by Raphael Guerreiro. The full-back manages to locate Nani but the header clears the post by a few mere inches. Time is running out for the favourites. 

71' Skulason's foul on Ronaldo allows Joao Moutinho to come off for Renato Sanches. 

70' Renato Sanches is about to come on for the Portuguese. 

68' Jon Dadi Bodvarsson fouls Pepe but the Real Madrid defender kicks out at the striker, an act that was met with jeers from the crowd. Free-kick to Portugal though.

67' Joao Mario works some space to put in a cross but an Iceland defender is there to intercept.

65' Santos has previously indicated that Renato Sanches will be used more as an impact player at this tournament following his late inclusion in the 23-man squad - well they need an impact now. 

63' Vieirinha has his cross deflected but it almost arrives in the path of Nani. Halldorsson comes out to get a hand on it and, following a scramble in the penalty area, it gets cleared.  

60' Andre Gomes shifts the ball onto his left foot on the periphery of the penalty area and gets his shot away. Halldorsson unconvincingly palms the ball past the post and it goes out for a corner. The corner is taken very quickly and leads to another chance but the goalkeeper is up to the task once more.

59' How it feels to get your country's first goal in tournament football.

52' It was a great finish by Bjarnason, who kept his composure to volley past Patricio. It now allows Iceland to resume their defensive style of play and crucially gives them something to hold on to if they can't find another.

51' GOAL! Iceland have levelled things up here! Iceland have got their first goal in tournament football! Bjarnason was left totally unmarked at the back post so, when Bodvarsson delivered his cross, the 28-year-old was able to slot the ball home. Game on.

47' Ronaldo volleys just wide of the goal as Portugal go in search of second.

46' Seleccao have been impressive thus far but one feels that they are yet to get out of first gear. Iceland's compact shape has made it difficult for some of their opponent's creative talents but, if Joao Moutinho and Joao Mario can get into the game more, we might start to see something near Portugal's best. 

46' Portugal, with this new and extremely exciting one man kick-off, get the second half underway.

HT: Portugal have dominated the early action but the first save went to Iceland, with Gylfi Sigurdsson failing to beat Rui Patricio with his strike. From then on, however, Portugal created a number of good opportunities. Nani's close-range header was vitally saved by the 'keeper after 21 minutes but the Fenerbahce winger made amends when he directed Andre Gomes' low cross past Halldorsson.

HT: Cuneyt Cak?r blows for half-time. Fernando Santos will be happy with his team's performance in the first 45 minutes but he will be aware that work is still needed to secure the victory. 

44' We are approaching half-time but Portugal are still creating. Vieirinha whips in a cross but just evades Ronaldo in the penalty area.

41' Joao Moutinho cuts inside and curls the ball with his right foot. An optimistic effort is easily dealt with by the goalkeeper. Portugal now getting into their rhythm now and are enjoying the bulk of possession after a careless start. 

38' Iceland have grabbed a couple of corners in the last few minutes but they have failed to make the most of them, even with dead ball specialist Gylfi Sigurdsson on the field. 

37' The underdogs have responded well to going one behind and have had a couple of chances since the goal.

32' GOAL FOR PORTUGAL! Nani atones for his earlier miss with the opening goal here in Saint-Etienne! Andre Gomes, who has been linked with Manchester United of late, provides the cross that Nani duly tapped in. Great link up play from the Valencia midfielder and Vieirinha on the right. 1-0.

26' Pepe plays an outstanding ball to fellow Madrid man Ronaldo from the halfway line. The pass might have been inch perfect but Ronaldo's finish wasn't - the forward completely mistimes his volley before Halldorsson clears. 

21' An ineffable cross on the left from Cristiano Ronaldo finds former Manchester United team-mate Nani in the centre. His header, that was directed low and on target, was wonderfully saved by the feet of Halldorsson.

18' Good spell of possession for Portugal ends in a long shot by Vieirinha that was comfortably saved by Hannes Halldorsson, who directed the video for Iceland's Eurovision entry in 2012. 