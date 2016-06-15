Frustrating for world champions as Poland hold Germany to draw

Stay following VAVEL.com for all the latest news from Euro 2016. Our aim is to provide you with quality, unique, content throughout the tournament.

That's a poor match from all involved. First game with no goals at the European Championship in France in the 18th game of the tournament.

FULL-TIME: Germany 0-0 Poland

90+3' Germany get a free-kick right at the end. Kroos whips it in, but Fabianksi is there to punch clear.

90' Referee signals three minutes of added time.

87' Looks as though we're heading to the first 0-0 of the tournament.

Boateng has been a rock for Germany this evening

79' Both teams seemingly happy with a point in this game, neither team really pushing for a goal now, but just one will win it.

69' What a chance for Milik, but he's only gone and fluffed his lines again! Seconds later, Fabianski denies Ozil at the other end.

59' Chance for Milik, but his free-kick is just wide. Lewandowski then presented with a great opportunity, but a last ditch tackle from Boateng saves the goal.

55' This game is finally starting to open up. Surprise surprise, Ozil has created the most chances on the pitch, followed by Draxler and Kroos.

46' Milik misses a sitter for Poland! Great cross from Grosicki, but the Ajax forward misses the target from five yards.

46' Poland get the game back underway

HALF-TIME: Germany 0-0 Poland

34' Referee shows his second yellow card of the evening, this time to Ozil. Whether it was derserved or not, that's a different matter.

23' Midway through the first-half, but not much to report on so far other than Gotze's header in the opening stages. Neither goalkeeper has had anything to do.

16' Chance for Kroos, but he's unable to find the target with his stretched effort. Not an easy opportunity.

15' Hummels is bundled off the ball by future teammate Lewandowski, but the Bayern Munich forward is unable to find Milik.

4' Germany get their first shot away on goal, but Gotze's header sails over the crossbar.

3' Khedira is already shown a yellow card following a foul to deny Poland a counter-attacking opportunity.

1' Germany get the game underway, kicking from right-to-left.

Mesut Ozil has registered eight assists at the World Cup and Euros since 2010. More than any other player. Will he be assisting Thomas Muller tonight? Only time will tell.

We're moments away from kick-off here in Paris. The two teams make their way out of the tunnel in front of a packed stadium. Atmosphere is building, this has the potential to be a top, top, game.

At the minute, Germany, Poland and Northern Ireland are all on three points in Group C, whilst Ukraine are bottom.

We're just 25 minutes away from kick-off here. Northern Ireland defied all odds earlier when they beat Ukraine 2-0, but who will they be supporting in this match?

Mesut Ozil will make his 75th appearance for Germany tonight at the Stade de France. The Arsenal midfielder has had a magnificent season in the Premier League, but can he continue his form on the international stage?

The Stade de France in all it's glory

The last time Germany and Poland clashed, Mario Gotze bagged himself a brace. Will Jogi Low and Co. be celebrating another three points tonight?

This Poland fan looks happy ahead of Germany game

Poland XI vs. Germany: Fabia?ski; Piszczek, Glik, Pazdan, J?drzejczyk; Krychowiak, Maczy?ski; B?aszczykowski, Grosicki; Milik, Lewandowski.

Germany XI vs. Poland: Neuer; Höwedes, Boateng, Hummels, Hector; Kroos, Khedira; Müller, Özil, Draxler, Götze.

This evening's referee will be the experienced Björn Kuipers from the Netherlands. This will be his first involved in this year's competition. He has previously taken charge of the UEFA Champions League final in 2014, amongst other high-profile fixtures.

Predicted Poland line-up: (4-4-2) Fabianski; Piszczek, Glik, Pazdan, J?drzejczyk; B?aszczykowski, Krychowiak, M?czy?ski, Kapustka; Milik, Lewandowski.

With that in mind, here's how they could start. Predicted Germany line-up: (4-2-3-1) Neuer; Höwedes, Boateng, Hummels, Hector; Kroos, Khedira; Müller, Özil, Draxler; Götze.

As for Poland, they have one major injury concern. Wojciech Szcz?sny has been ruled out of the game after a nasty fall towards the end of the Northern Ireland game proved too much for him to recover in time. Lukasz Fabianski and Artur Boruc will battle it out for the starting spot, but it should be the Swansea City stopper that prevails. Aside from that, Poland should remain unchanged. Bartosz Kapustka's performance in their first game will likely see him beat out Kamil Grosicki to a starting spot.

Despite grabbing the opener against Ukraine, the return to fitness of Mats Hummels will more than likely push Mustafi back to the bench. Schweinsteiger's goal will have given him a confidence boost, but is unlikely to force Löw's hand to play him in place of Sami Khedira or Toni Kroos. Julian Draxler and Mario Götze should retain their places in the starting eleven, although it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see Leroy Sané and Mario Gomez given the nod.

This is potentially a match that will decide the winner of Group C then with both at the top of the standings on three points - Germany only at the summit on goal difference.

Will it be two wins from two for Jogi's side? | Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Germany, meanwhile, had a slightly tougher task in the form of the Ukraine - who boast some exciting and pacey attackers bound to trouble them. The world champions dealt with these threats relatively well though, able to record a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

That was Poland's first ever victory at a European Championships and it has them in high spirits heading into their second game. B?aszczykowski has already been talking about dominating Joachim Löw's side tonight, while both manager Adam Nawa?ka and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak have hailed the team's spirit from last time out.

Both these sides come into the fixture off the back of wins in their opening games on Sunday. Poland were first up, narrowly defeating a defensive Northern Ireland side 1-0 thanks to Arkadiusz Milik's strike early in the second half. The Ajax man missed a host of good chances in the first period, but he was an clinical as ever on the 51st minute after latching onto Jakub B?aszczykowski's well delivered cut-back, ultimately earning his side all three points.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of tonight's Euro 2016 clash between Germany and Poland. This Group C match will get underway at 8pm at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, but stick with us beforehand for build-up and team news ahead of kick-off.