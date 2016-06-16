Eder's moment of brilliance sends Italy through to the last 16

That brings to end today's live commentary for the game between Italy and Sweden. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through this game from the start to the end. Sam France took you through the build up to the match but until next time have a good day!

Sweden will feel they deserved a point from the game but one moment of quality has decided the match. Sweden now will go into their last match with Belgium knowing they need to win the game or they are out. Italy play the Republic of Ireland in their final game in the group on Wednesday.

Italy had been poor all game but a moment of magic from Eder in the 88th minute has seen Iraly qualify for the last 16 with one game to go.

Italy have qualified for the last 16!

90+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game for full time. Italy 1-0 Sweden.

90+3' - Buffon receives a yellow card for time wasting. Olsson also receives a yellow card for a late challenge a few minutes ago.

90+1' - The referee decides to add on three added minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - Italy almost make it two as Candreva produces a fierce strike which Isaksson does well to get his hand to in order to keep it out.

88' - Goal for Italy! Eder scores a sublime goal. A long throw from Chellini finds Zaza who heads the ball into the path of Eder who takes it past three defenders before curling the ball home from the edge of the box. Unbelievable moment that.

85' - Sweden substitution: Guidetti is replaced by Marcus Berg.

85' - Italy substitution: Florenzi is replaced by Stuaro.

82' - Off the bar from Parolo! A brilliant cross from Giacherrini finds Parolo at the back post but he sees his header come back of the bar. Unlucky from the midfielder.

80' - Durmaz almost makes an immediate impact but sees his shot form the edge of the box go harmlessly wide of the goal.

79' - Double substitution for Sweden: Forsberg and Ekdal are replaced by Durmaz and Lewicki.

74' - Italy substitution: De Rossi is replaced by Thiago Motta.

72' - Ibrahimovic how lucky you are the whistle went for offside. A brilliant ball into the box from Olsson finds its way across the box and with an empty net at his mercy Ibrahimovic put it over the bar. Very lucky man there.

69' - De Rossi receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge.

64' - Another good move from Italy ends with a cross from Florenzi into the path of Candreva who shoots first time inside the box but Isaksson gets down to make a smart save.

61' - A fantastic last ditch challenge from Kallstrom stops Giacherrini from giving Italy the lead.

59' - Italy substitution: Pelle is replaced by Simone Zaza.

49' - A good move from Italy results in a decent chance for Pelle who hit a shot from just outside the box well over the bar. Much better from the Italians.

46' - The referee gets the second half underway. Let's hope for some goals.

The first half will not live long in the memory for everyone as there really wasn't any clear cut chances for any team. Sweden have probably just edged the first half but they have failed to get past a very good defence. Both managers will have to do something at half time to get their teams to be better in the second half. Stay with us as we bring you the second half commentary in a few minutes time.

45' - The referee blows his whistle for half time. Italy 0-0 Sweden.

41' - Straight away down the other end Sweden have a chance but John Guidetti smashes a shot from outside the box which goes well over the bar.

40' - Almost the opening goal for Italy! A beautiful cross from Antonio Candreva finds its way into a dangerous area but the Sweden defence get a crucial clearence to the ball before Pelle scored.

27' - The game has been stop start the last few minute with a lot of niggly fouls happening. Italy are defending really well so far with Sweden trying their best to get behind their defence.

18' - A lovely pass from Ibrahimovic finds Kallstrom in space at the edge of the box and the midfielder hit a good shot but it was hit straight at Buffon.

14' - Ibrahimovic goes down inside the Italy box looking for a penalty but the referee gives a free kick the other way to the dismay of the crowd.

10' - Florenzi finds space inside the Sweden box but his shot is weak and is easily saved by Isaksson.

2' - What a clearance from Chiellini! A beautiful whipped cross from Martin Olsson looked to have found Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was about to power his header home but the defender somehow got a crucial header to it. Incredibly brave.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game.

It's a massive game for both sides with Italy being able to qualify for the last 16 with a win while Sweden need to win to put themselves in a good place to qualify. Both teams are out on the field to sing their national anthems. Stay tuned as we bring you the live commentary in just over five minutes time.

Sweden team: Isaksson; Lindelöf, Granqvist, Johansson, Olsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Källström, Forsberg; Guidetti, Ibrahimovi?

Italy team: Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Candreva, Parolo, De Rossi, Giacherrini, Florenzi, Pelle, Eder

The teams for today's game is in!

Whatever happens today, there could be the final blow in ongoing battle that has lasted years. Gianluigi Buffon and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, stars of our beautiful live image, are likely coming up against each other for the last time with Ibrahimovic thought to be retiring from international football after the tournament and Buffon, despite all available signs, not actually immortal.

This isn't the only game today, of course. Czech Republic - Croatia and Spain - Turkey are both still to come, and we'll have live coverage of both on VAVEL UK.

Today's venue, the Stadium Municipal, is the home of Toulouse and holds a crowd of just over 33,000. That puts it at around the size of Leicester City's King Power Stadium or St Mary's of Southampton.

Stadium Municipal, the home of Toulouse FC | Photo: stadiumguide.com

The man who could be dishing out those suspensions is Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai, who officiated the 2011 Champions League Final and France's opening game of this tournament against Romania. He's backed up by a mixture of Hungarians and Frenchmen in the rest of the match official team.

Not that it would be like an Italian defence to play dirty, but they have four players walking a disciplinary tightrope after picking up bookings in the first game. Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Thiago Motta and Eder will all face suspencsion if they see yellow again, while Victor Lindelof of Sweden is in the same situation.

Want a full preview of this game? Why didn't you say? Here's one we made earlier.

Mikael Lustig is a doubt for Sweden, but any other changes from Erik Hamren will be purely tactical with some expecting John Guidetti to start from the off alongside Zlatan up front.

John Guidetti, a colourful character to say the least, could start for Sweden | Photo: bailiwickexpress.com

For Italy, Matteo Darmian is the only real doubt after he was taken off early in their opening game, with goalscorer Pelle having passed a fitness test after picking up a knock of his own.

In terms of team news, there isn't a great deal - this is an international tournament, after all.

Sweden icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn't at his best in their opening game but he played his part, sending in the ball for Ciaran Clark to head into his own goal to seal the draw. Read the report here.

By contrast, Italy's defeat of Belgium was earned by one of the best performances of the first matchday. They ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Emanuele Giaccherini and Graziano Pelle, and you can read a full match report here.

Meanwhile with Belgium still to play, Sweden could do with a win here today if they are to qualify to the next round after one of the most languid performances of the tournament so far saw them draw one-all with the Republic of Ireland in their opening game.

Graziano Pelle celebrates scoring in Italy's win over Belgium | Photo: Sky Sports

Antonio Conte and Italy go into this game knowing that a win would see them through to the round of 16 with a game to spare, after their impressive opening-match win over Belgium saw them move two points clear at the top of the group.

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Italy vs Sweden in Group E of Euro 2016. We'll have all the build-up, live minute-by-minute coverae and analysis before, during, and after the game, so stay right here on VAVEL UK!