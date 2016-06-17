Paloschi joins Atalanta becoming Gasperini's first signing as manager

Atalanta have confirmed the capture of Alberto Paloschi for an undisclosed fee from Premier League side Swansea City in a statement released on the club website.

The statement read "Atalanta BC announces that it has acquired from Swansea City AFC, with effect from 1 July 2016, the attacker Alberto Paloschi sports performance."

The 26-year-old forward is back in Italy just 6 months after leaving Chievo Verona for the Welsh side where he would endure a less than successful spell where he scored just twice in ten outtings.

Really happy and honoured

Speaking to the club's official website on the announcement he said, "I'm really happy to finally wear the shirt of Atalanta, the team of my city."

He continued admitting to be "honoured by the interest" shown in him by the Bergamese side. Furthermore he added "One reason in addition, if it were needed, to do well. I am committed as always." He finished saying that with his teammates he "will work to try to achieve the highest possible goal."

First summer signing for La Dea

Newly appointed Gian Piero Gasperini acted quickly to make his first signing upon appointment having the knowledge that three forwards have already departed.

Gasperini replaced Reja at the start of the week | Photo: filipposcrima.it

German Denis left for Independiente shortly before the season concluded while Alessandro Diamanti's loan spell, for now at least, is over as is Serge Gakpe's from Guangzhou Evergrande and Genoa - who Gasperini arrived from - respectively.

New boy Paloschi will battle it out for the solitary striker role should Gasperini stick with three up top as seen for the majority of the season with January signing Marco Boriello and Mauricio Pinilla. The signing of another striker could however signal a change in formation as Atalanta will look to better their 13th placed Serie A finish next season.