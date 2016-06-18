Nuri Sahin admits difficulty to get back into the game

Turkey suffered their biggest defeat since their first qualifying game as they lost 3-0 to Spain.

A brace by Alvaro Morata alongside a goal by Nonito killed the game off by the early stages of the second half. The current holders of the trophy dominated the game as Turkey hardly had a say in how it was played.

Turkey are yet to earn a point in the tournament as they lost 1-0 to Croatia after Luka Modric scored an excellent volley to separate the teams. The Crescent-Stars have also failed to score a goal in the tournament and sit bottom of the group. They still have a chance to finish third if the beat the Czech Republic.

Sahin apologises

When asked about the game Sahin added that his team “didn’t start badly” as in the opening half an hour they “neutralised the contest” but later allowed Spain to dominate. The midfielder admitted that they “conceded goals through our mistakes” but is is “difficult to change the score against Spain because they keep hold of the ball for so long”. The midfielder finished by apologising to fans as he admitted that the whole team “feel terrible about this”.

There is still hope

The midfielder however refused to give up hope as he commented that, “it’s not finished”. The team realised that they “still have the chance to finish third” yet it will be “difficult”. Turkey face the Czech Republic who drew 2-2 to Croatia, in a match, which was over shadowed by flares being thrown onto the pitch. Sahin admitted that “it will be tough” but the team “will try [their] best” adding that when offered the chanced they “will take it for sure”. Turkey faced the Czech Republic in the qualifiers as they won 2-0 away and lost 2-1 at home.