Wolfsburg capture the signature of Jeffrey Bruma

After a season of regret and severe underachievement, Wolfsburg are already looking ahead to put things right in preparation for next season. Die Wölfe have completed the signing of centre-back Jeffrey Bruma in a deal rumoured to be worth around £12m.

The former Chelsea defender starred in PSV Eindhoven's Eredivisie winning campaign, appearing in 32 games in the league.

A fit for Wolfsburg?

Wolfsburg have been inconsistent at the back this season, conceding 49 goals in 34 games. Following the departure of centre-back Naldo, as he completed a move to Schalke 04 back in May, the Lower Saxony side are crying out for a replacement at the heart of defence.

Naldo has served the Wolves well, and there is no doubt that the Brazilian will be missed. However, the introduction of Bruma is positive. Bruma is notorious for his defensive presence in and around the box, his commanding personality is paired with his committed nature to the game and his desire to win.

Like Naldo, Bruma could be described as a 'roaming defender' as he often uses his dribbling ability in getting forward.

Bruma in action for the Netherlands. | Image credit: VI Images via Getty Images

Desire for the Bundesliga

Wolfsburg's new recruite comes ready installed with experience in the Bundesliga, following his time at Hamburger SV. Bruma confirmed he was eager to return to the Bundesliga, as he told the club website: "Since my time at Hamburg, it was clear to me that I wanted to play in the Bundesliga again...I am pleased to join Wolfsburg."

Club director, Klaus Allofs confirmed his satisfaction with the signing of Bruma, as he declared his trust in the defender, claiming that: "He can quickly become an important cornerstone for our squad."

Only time will tell if Bruma and Wolfsburg are a force to be reckoned with, as the new Bundesliga season comes closer.