Raffael agrees to contract extension

Borussia Mönchengladbach tied up a deal on Monday to extend Raffael's stay at the club until 2019. The German side announced on Monday that the 31-year old striker had agreed a one-year extension to his contract that originally ran out next season.

Prolific striker set to extend his stay

Raffael, who joined Gladbach from Dynamo Kiev in 2013, has been prolific for them in his three years at the club. With 44 goals in 116 games, the Brazilian has helped turn Mönchengladbach into one of Germany's best teams again. His goal tally has been in double digits in all three of his Bundesliga seasons, including 13 last year as his side earned a Champions League place.

The veteran striker's deal was set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, in 2017, but the extension will take him through to 2019. The deal is perfect for a player that is still playing at the top of his game and was involved in 23 goals in the Bundesliga last season, something only four players managed to top.

Raffael celebrates scoring for Borussia Monchengladbach | Image: Getty images

Despite losing Granit Xhaka already this summer, Gladbach plan to move ahead and challenge in Europe next season. Raffael will continue to be a key member for them, regardless of his age. The club's website mentions the need for retaining their top performers and they've done so securing Raffael's future. For a club that must challenge the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, holding onto yours best performers is necessary and Gladbach have kicked the summer off in the right way.

Since his arrival, Raffael has cemented himself as one of the club's most consistent and important players. His aforementioned goal record is impressive and he continues to produce for Gladbach when needed. The striker will be 33 years old by the time his new contract expires in 2019.