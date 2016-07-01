France comfortably defeat Iceland in seven-goal thriller to reach last four at Euro 2016

That's all from me tonight! I've been Ameé Ruszkai and thank you for choosing to follow the game with VAVEL. Stick around for reaction from us and the players and coaches as it comes in, and be sure to check in with us as Euro 2016 comes to a close. We'll have analysis and coverage all week as we head into the semis and, ultimately, the final. Until then, goodnight!

Full time. It's France - Germany in the last four then, as they comfortably defeat Iceland. The Nordic nation made the second half something, but the first half damage was too much despite them more than playing their part in a seven-goal thriller.

90 - There will be two minutes of added time.

88 - Ingason nearly heads in the second corner, but it bounces into the ground and behind. Nearly fell to the lurking Gudjohnsen, who somehow became totally unmarked in the six yard box.

87 - Great defending by Mangala! Sævarsson breaks through on the right and cuts the ball into the box past the dive of Lloris, but the Man City man is there to clear. Corner ball.

86 - Meanwhile, Sissoko's attempt at making it 6-2 is far from tame as it lashes it wildly off target.

85 - Coman is looking to add an eighth, but his shot is tame and right at Halldórsson.

84 - GOAL! Iceland still showing spirit here as Skulason's cross is headed in brilliantly by Bjarnason. What a game this has been, what a game.

83 - And Iceland's final change sees 37-year-old legend Eidur Gudjohnsen replace goal-scorer Sigthorsson.

80 - And France's final change of the day sees Payet replaced by Coman.

75 - Umtiti's international debut is marked with a booking, as he impedes Gudmundsson who was leading a counter for Iceland.

72 - Another change for France now as Koscielny is repalced by Mangala. Getting themselves ready for the next game, certainly.

70 - With Iceland pushing forward in numbers, France are very dangerous on the counter. Payet battles past several defenders, but Ingason is there to block in the end to concede just a corner - which comes to nothing.

64 - Handball shouts as Evra's control bounces off his foot and onto his arm, but the referee ignores them as France break. Gignac is slipped in down the left, but Iceland get man back quickly to thwart him as his shot is blocked.

63 - The Nordic nation are threatening with a couple of corners and long throws now, as Lloris makes an incredible point blank save.

61 - Iceland not slowing though as Gunnarsson's throw is flicked over and volleyed over by Finnbogason. So tough to defend against, that.

60 - And Giroud comes off after that goal, with him one booking away from missing the next match and with a semi-final against Germany to prepare for. Gignac, is his replacement.

59 - GOAL! It certainly has. Payet's free-kick is bent in and Giroud beats Halldórsson to it to head in a fifth. The four-goal deficit is back.

57 - Will that spark France into life in this second half? They've been subdued, as expected. Pogba tries his luck from range in response, but Halldórsson holds it.

56 - GOAL! Iceland have one back! Sigurdsson with a delightful ball in and Sigthorsson gets ahead of Umtiti to slide it in at the near post!

53 - Gudmundsson tries his luck from distance, but he fires well high and well wide of the target.

50 - Chance! Payet fires well over the bar from the edge of the box after Ragnar Sigurdsson slides in to thwart Griezmann.

And we're back underway!

Two second half changes for Iceland; Ingason and Finnbogason come on for Arnason and Bödvarsson respectively.

Traditionally, we can expect a subdued second half performance it seems, with France more than content with the scoreline while Iceland look to add a bit of respectability to it. However, this first half has been a masterclass by this French side. It might 'only be Iceland,' but Portugal and England couldn't do this - the former a semi-finalist and the latter supposedly one of the contenders for the title.

And that's half time. 4-0 is harsh on Iceland, but France have simply been that clinical.

45 - Goal! This is simply excellent. Griezmann chips the ball over Halldórsson through on goal and it's 4-0!

43 - Goal and game over! France have been specatular this half as Payet drills in goal number three from outside the box! Griezmann sets him up, Payet takes a touch and arrows it into the far bottom corner.

42 - A looping free-kick into the French box evades everyone and skips off the greasy surface into the arms of Lloris, who has to just be a little careful and collect it on the second attempt.

40 - Giroud tries to find Griezmann with his knockdown, but Halldórsson is out like a flash to get hold of the loose ball. Iceland looking to build from the back and find a chance to get back into this now.

39 - Chance! Payet bursts down the left hand side of box and chips the ball back for the onrushing Matuidi to strike, but his volley from the edge of the box is sliced wide.

34 - Iceland are looking a little leggy at times. This is the fifth successive game that this XI has been named. Tiredness kicking in? A half time substitute could spruce things up, perhaps.

31 - France very comfortable with this lead. Controlling the game with authority now as Iceland look for chances to break.

25 - Chance! Big chance for Iceland! Gunnarsson's long throw is flicked on and Bödvarsson comes sliding in to convert from close range, but Umtiti does enough to put him off and he puts it over the bar! Almost an identical goal to that scored by Ragnar Sigurdsson against Iceland, that.

20 - GOAL! Pogba doubles France's lead from the set piece as he powerfully heads in Griezmann's delivery! 2-0!

19 - Pogba delivers a searching ball to Griezmann, but his cute attempted backheel to Giroud is blocked. Corner ball.

18 - Bödvarsson with a half chance as he just about connects with a Skulason cross, but good defending puts him off and Lloris collects his effort.

16 - Skulason takes it, but it's a poor delivery that loops into the hands of Lloris.

15 - Sigthorsson looks to break, but Pogba brings him down on the run. Free-kick in a good position for Iceland now to whip the ball in.

14 - Iceland fell behind early against England last time out and equalised just two minutes later. Can they respond quickly tonight too? Really need to come out and attack now, even more so than they have done already...

12 - GOAL! France break the deadlock! Matuidi releases Giroud and the Arsenal striker doesn't hesitate, striking home with conviction to find the far bottom corner.

10 - Decent start by the underdogs here, as Bjarnson drags a volley wide. France have shown that they can break the opposition down with some quick play though.

8 - Gunnarsson nearly becomes the game's first booking with a high trip on Payet, but the referee just wants a quick word with the captain.

7 - More positive play as Sissoko, deputising for the suspended Kante, drills in a good cross towards Griezmann, but Halldórsson can collect that too.

6 - Nice and bright from France as Payet's shot is held at second attempt by Halldórsson. More one-two touch stuff like that can help them break down this Icelandic defence.

5 - Promising from Iceland there as Gudmundsson looked to bring down a lovely ball into him in the box, but he just couldn't get it under control. France goal-kick.

3 - First shot of game comes from Gylfi Sigurdsson, who controls the ball well, turns and strikes at Lloris, but it's a tame effort that his former Spurs teammate collects with ease.

2 - Decent ball in by Payet, but the referee gives a foul against France as Pogba tugs the shirt of his marker and brings him down in the box.

1 - Early chance for Payet to whip the ball in here after Bjarnason trips Griezmann. The Icelander needs to be careful, he's one of nine on his team one yellow card away from missing a potential semi-final.

National anthems done, and we're off!

The teams are starting to line up in the tunnel, about to walk out into the incredible atmosphere building in the Stade de France.

Meanwhile, Iceland's coaching duo of Lars Lagerbäck and Heimir Halgrímmsson say that the continent hasn't seen their best performance yet. Will we see it tonight? Here are all the main points from their pre-match presser.

To avoid an upset, French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says the team are focusing on mental strength, as they cope with the favourites tag in this game and the hopes of the locals on them in a home tournament. He spoke to the media this week, and you can read his comments here.

This tournament has been full of upsets so far, with Wales - Portugal a semi-final that no-one expected. Can Iceland cause another tonight? With plenty of time until kick-off, be sure to read our preview here.

Iceland XI (4-4-2): Halldórsson; Sævarsson, Árnason, Sigurdsson, Skúlason; Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson, Gylfi, Bjarnason; Sigthórsson, Bödvarsson.

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Sagna, Koscielny, Umtiti, Evra; Matuidi, Pogba; Sissoko, Griezmann, Payet; Giroud.

Team news is in! Here we go...

Something that is for certain, however, is that we are sure to be in for another thrilling and unpredictable game at this tournament, one which should bring with it a terrific atmosphere.

Will Kuipers be overseeing another incredible Icelandic victory then, or an expected progression by the hosts France? History says the latter, with the French undefeated in 11 friendly encounters with the Nordic nation. However, in their first ever competitive meeting, anything can happen - a saying that has typified the tournament Iceland have produced so far this summer.

Björn Kuipers will be the man on the whistle in Paris, in what is his third game of the tournament. The Dutch official was previously in charge of Germany's goalless draw with Poland, and also Spain's 2-1 defeat to Croatia. This is the first time Kuipers has refereed in France since 2014, when he took charge of LOSC Lille's 0-1 defeat to FC Porto.

Predicted Iceland XI: (4-4-2) Halldórsson; Sævarsson, Árnason, R Sigurdsson, Skúlason; Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson, G Sigurdsson, Bjarnason; Bödvarsson, Sigthórsson.

Predicted France XI: (4-3-3) Lloris; Sagna, Koscielny, Umtiti, Evra; Pogba, Cabaye, Matuidi; Griezmann, Giroud, Payet.

Iceland are free to name their full strength starting eleven meanwhile, with Lagerbäck without any injury or suspension concerns. That should see the veteran coach name the same side that beat England, unless he has a tactical surprise up his sleeve. There is, however, a staggering nine players under threat of missing a possible semi-final appearance if they are shown another yellow card. That includes key man, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Adil Rami and N'Golo Kanté are both unavailable for Deschamps, after the pair picked up bookings in their 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland. Samuel Umtiti and Yohan Cabaye, respectively, are likely to be the replacements. That aside, France have all other players available for the game. Only Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny are in danger of being absent for a potential last four clash against the Germans.

Will will see similar scenes of celebration from Jon Dadi Bödvarsson and his fellow countrymen on Sunday evening? | Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images Europe

The winner of this - the final quarter-final to take place - will take on Germany in the last four and for a place in the final. The Germans overcame Italy last night after a mammoth penalty shoot-out, with Jonas Hector scoring the all important winning spot-kick. Mesut Özil had given his side the lead, only to be pegged back by Leonardo Bonucci's penalty. There were no further goals in normal or extra time, and Germany then progressed on penalties.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Iceland's Euro 2016 quarter-final clash with France from the Stade de France, Saint-Denis. The two teams are desperate to make it through to the final four, even though both had very different ideas of a successful tournament during the build-up. It is a massive occasion for that and many more reasons, and we'll bring you plenty of build-up, team news and other goings on ahead of kick-off at 20:00 BST. I'm Ameé Ruszkai, and I will be taking you through the game.