Kocak takes charge at Sandhausen

Following the departure of Alois Schwartz, SV Sandhausen have opted to bring in Kenan Kocak as their new head coach.

The 35-year-old was previously in charge of SV Waldhof Mannheim and will be hoping to carry on the good work done by Schwartz.

It is not yet clear how long Kocak has signed on for with Sandhausen, though Gerhard Kleppinger has followed him from Mannheim to join the coaching staff.

Big shoes to fill

Kocak joins from fourth-tier Waldhof Mannheim with high praise and recommendations after the most recent Regionalliga Südwest campaign.

He led them to the league title, pipping SV Elversberg by a single point, but they fell short of the 3. Liga promotion as Sportfreunde Lotte claimed a 2-0 aggregate play-off win.

Despite the disappointment, he has now been given a chance to coach in the 2. Bundesliga; one which he will surely make use of.

Kocak had been in charge at Mannheim since July 2013, and overseen over 100 matches in that period; picking up an average of 1.63 points per game.

Kocak and Machmeier have their say

"I thank SV Sandhausen, especially President Jürgen Machmeier and CEO Otmar Schork, for their confidence," Kocak commented.

He added, "We had very good discussions and I am now looking forward to the challenge ahead and the new challenges in the 2. Bundesliga. I'm raring to go."

Machmeier himself explained, "We are convinced that the duo Kenan Kocak and Gerhard Kleppinger is the ideal solution."

The President continued, "Kocak was, from the beginning, at the top of our wishlist. For this reason, we would especially like to thank the SV Waldhof."

Kocak's first game in charge of Sandhausen will see him welcome Fortuna Düsseldorf to the Hardtwaldstadion on Saturday, August 6th.