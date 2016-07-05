Eintracht Frankfurt complete the signing of Taleb Tawatha

News emerged today that Eintracht Frankfurt have completed the signing of Israeli full-back, Taleb Tawatha. It was revealed via social media that the 24-year-old had signed a three-year deal with Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee.

Who is Taleb Tawatha?

Tawatha made the move from his home country and former club, Maccabi Haifa, where he scored five goals in 146 league appearances since his arrival there back in 2009. At the tender age of 24, the left-sided defender has gained experience in both European competition and at international level, making 24 appearances in both the Champions League and Europa League, scoring one goal in the process.

Tawatha made his international debut for Israel aged 15, he has made a total of 47 appearances for his country since then, four coming in the senior team. He has scored a combined total of eight goals for his country.

How will he benefit his new club?

The attack minded qualities of Tawatha provide an outlet for his fellow attackers when getting forward, a trait that will certainly benefit Frankfurt taking into consideration their lack of ambition when going forward last season. Of course, the defensive side of Tawatha’s game will suit the needs of Frankfurt also, as they narrowly survived relegation in the closing stages of a disappointing Bundesliga campaign.

Eintracht’s director of sport, Bruno Hübner was delighted at the new dimensions that their new signing can bring to the team. “We are pleased that we were able to sign a player like Taleb Tawatha, in which we can create a new competitive situation on the left side of the back four.” Hübner rightly touched on the attractive swagger of Tawatha’s attacking ability. “His strengths are certainly dynamic, ball-winning ability and constantly turning the offensive game.”

The man himself also commented on his move. “I’ve heard a lot about the club and I am looking forward to my new role. I am excited by the city.” Clearly excited by his new move, Tawatha concluded his first interview as an Eintracht player with: “Eintracht Frankfurt is a big club.”

It would seem that Eintracht Frankfurt have an exciting prospect in their possession, can he help boost his team away from the recent threat of relegation? We will soon see.