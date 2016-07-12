Frankfurt secure Vallejo loan

On Tuesday, Eintracht Frankfurt announced yet another summer signing. This time, it was Jesus Vallejo.

The promising Real Madrid youngster has joined on a one-year loan deal, after spending last season on loan at Real Zaragoza.

Given the recent departures in the Frankfurt back-line, this was a much-needed new face in the squad.

A player with plenty of potential

Vallejo made his debut for Zaragoza in the 2014-15 season and impressed so much so that Real purchased him for £4.25m and loaned straight back for the 2015-16 campaign.

The defender made a total of 54 appearances for his former club, an impressive tally given that he is just 19 years old.

The talented teenager has already earned three Spain under-21 caps, with a further 14 between under-19 and under-16 levels.

Defensive reinforcements needed

It looks like a fresh partnership will take to the field on the opening day of the Bundesliga season in August, with Frankfurt without three centre-backs from last campaign.

Marco Russ is receiving treatment for a tumour, while Kaan Ayhan's loan from Schalke 04 also came to an end.

Carlos Zambrano was a high-profile departure as he left the club to join up with Rubin Kazan in Russia.

Aside from Vallejo, just Bamba Anderson and David Abraham remain. Therefore, it would be no surprise to see Eintracht dip into the transfer market once more.

Vallejo while training with Spain's youth teams. | Image credit: Eintracht Frankfurt

Hübner and Vallejo have their say

The Frankfurt sporting director was delighted, "In Jesus Vallejo we were able to loan in a very talented young centre-back, who Real Madrid have a long-term contract with."

Bruno Hübner also added, "This shows that one of Europe's top clubs have a high opinion about the qualities of the player."

Vallejo, also speaking to the club website, spoke of how "excited" he was, as well as mentioning his desire to "integrate as quickly as possible".