Stuttgart secure Grgic signing

On Wednesday, VfB Stuttgart announced the arrival of Anto Grgic from FC Zürich.

The promising midfielder has penned a bumper four-year deal at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, tying him down until 2020.

Neither side have made the transfer fee official, although transfermarkt suggest the fee is €2m.

A chance to shine with Stuttgart

Grgic has been with the Swiss capital club after making the switch across the city from fierce rivals, Grasshoppers Zürich.

He has worked his way up sincing swapping sides in 2009, and featured heavily for the under-21 side in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

For the following campaign, the 19-year-old signed his first professional deal and made 30 appearances for the first-team.

It was a topsy-turvy season for many reasons, Grgic himself starred but FC Zürich were relegated. However, they also won the Swiss Cup.

He joins Simon Terodde, Jean Zimmer and Jens Grahl among the players to join the Swabians this summer, in a bid regain their Bundesliga status.

Grgic should slot into midfield alongside experienced heads in Geoffroy Serey Dié and Christian Gentner, which should help him acclimatise even quicker.

Grgic is pictured while signing his new deal at Stuttgart. | Image credit: VfB Stuttgart

Grgic and Schindelmeiser have their say

Grgic explained his excitement to be making the move to Germany, "I am very happy to be here. VfB is a club with a great tradition and many fans."

He added, "I hope I can quickly find my way in German football and do my part to ensure that we achieve our goals."

Sporting director, Jan Schindelmeiser continued: "VfB have observed Anto Grgic for a period of more than a year and made early contact with him."

Schindelmeiser, speaking to the club website, concluded: "We have got a central midfielder who can develop and give us plenty of joy in the future."