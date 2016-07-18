Montella "convinced that ugly football lowers your odds of winning"

Newly appointed AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella spoke in length to Sky Sport Italia and admitted he thinks "ugly football lowers your odds of winning."

Relieved Sinisa Mihajlovic's style was often scrutinised as Milan settled for another below par season but Montella appears to be ready to play controlled football,

"To win games you must control them, and control play. This is how you increase your odds of winning. I'm convinced that ugly football lowers your odds of winning" he said.

In Milan's first game under the tutelage of Montella, they saw off Bordeaux 2-1 with thanks to a Suso brace. Milan looked considerably better than they did last season with apparent new found fluidity going a long way in aiding their victory.

The former Fiorentina boss continued, "I believe I'm at a great club" and added "We're working well" but insisted "There's a lot to be done, but I'm pleased with this initial phase of training. The lads are hungry for a comeback after a period in which things didn't go well.

"Many of them expressed themselves at a level that is below their potential [last season], so everyone must understand where and how they can improve."

Transfer talk

The 42-year-old proceeded to talk about transfers, "As for the market, we all know that the squad must be completed. Now it comes down to Galliani and the club, who will act according to what's on offer on the market as well as the club's economic resources."

Both Carlos Bacca and M'Baye Niang have been linked with moves away from the club and Montella laid comment on each,

"Bacca is a player of an international level who always guarantees many goals. He's driven to play in the Champions League, we'll see what happens."

Bacca celebrates against Empoli | Photo: 101greatgoals.com

He went on to say, "I'm curious about Niang because he has great potential, which he still hasn't fully expressed. He's young, but if he wants to become a champion, then the time to prove that is now.”

Talk of the club being sold remains rife but Montella admitted hat "my mind is focused on the present."

“Milan without Berlusconi would be paradoxical. I don't give much thought to what's happening and what's going to happen."

He finally spoke of what his objectives are for the upcoming season and forseable future "We must build a working method and a style of play" he started out, "And there's the market, of course. Milan are used to winning and the recent drought of trophies led people to lose faith in the club." He concluded, "We have a debt towards the fans, now we must bring them back by means of our performances."