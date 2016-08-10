Cigerci completes Galatasaray switch

On Monday, Galatasaray SK finally announced the anticipated arrival of Tolga Cigerci from Hertha BSC.

The move was perhaps expected to have been done sooner than this, given the apparent advanced nature of talks for the past week.

The Turk has left the German capital and has headed back to homeland on a three-year deal, taking him through until 2019.

A fee of around €3m is believed to have been enough to see Hertha part ways with the midfielder.

Cigerci's fourth club in five seasons

It is no surprise to see Cigerci on the move yet again, in what will see him join another new club in a bid to find a home.

Having spent the majority of his youth career with VfL Wolfsburg, the versatile, tough-tackling midfielder was then loaned out to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

A successful temporary spell at Borussia-Park sparked interest in Berlin and Hertha were quick to snap him up for a cut price €1.5m deal.

Two seasons with the blue and white side of the capital meant more interest, this time from one of the top sides in Turkey; Galatasaray got their man.

Tolga Cigerci pictured with his new shirt after being officially unveiled as a Galatasaray SK player. | Image source: Elbe Express

Quiet window for Hertha

It's been a rather understated summer of signings at the Olympiastadion, which has seen just three players join the club.

Vedad Ibisevic will continue his time with Pal Dardai's men after leaving VfB Stuttgart on a free, while Liverpool's Allan has also been recruited on a loan deal.

The only arrival that has taken any funds from the Hertha purse saw talented youngster, Ondrej Duda arrive from Legia Warsaw.

Joining Cigerci on the way out of Berlin is Haime Hosogai, Roy Beerens, Sascha Burchert and Johannes van den Bergh; Marius Gersbeck has joined Osnabrück on loan.