Mario Gomez completes Wolfsburg switch

Fiorentina striker Mario Gomez has completed his a move to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg, after spending an impressive season out on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas.

Gomez's agent Uli Ferber is traveled to Florence on Wednesday to sort out the minor details of the deal, which is set to lie in the region of €7 million and will see the German join the sixth club of his career, after coming through the ranks at VfB Stuttgart.

Wolfsburg, who have offloaded forward André Schürrle to Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund and Max Kruse to Viktor Skripnik's Werder Bremen, have seen their deal for Juventus striker Simone Zaza fall through as Dieter Hecking's side failed to agree a fee with the Old Lady for the Italian forward. Wolfsburg have turned to Gomez as an alternative to get rid of their striker problems.

Wolfsburg move for Simone Zaza has collapsed. Photo: Goal.com

Rise back to prominence

Gomez, currently 31, had a contract at Fiorentina until 2017 and scored 28 times in all competitions for Besiktas last season, as the Istanbul-based club claimed the Turkish league title for the 14th time in their history.

The forward's impressive form in front of goal proved important for Joachim Löw during Euro 2016 too, as Gomez found the net twice in the tournament as the Germans reached the semi-final, only to be ousted by France.

The striker had a below par season with Fiorentina after joining and the move to the Volkswagen Arena could help him continue his rise back to prominence.

An active summer for Hecking

Wolfsburg, who finished at a disappointing eighth position in the Bundesliga last season following a second-placed finish in the 2014-15 campaign, have been quite active in the transfer market this summer.

Barring the departures of Schürrle, Kruse and Brazilian defender Naldo, Wolfsburg have signed a host of players including Jeffrey Bruma from Dutch champions PSV, Yannick Gerhardt from 1. FC Köln, young Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid and Daniel Didavi on a free after his contract at VfB Stuttgart expired at the end of last season.