Torino loan out Jansson and Silva

Serie A side Torino have loaned out defender Swedish defender Pontus Jansson to English second division outfit Leeds United, while Uruguayan Gaston Silva is on his way to Granada on a season-long loan deal.

The duo, who have had frustrating spells at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, have been offered the opportunity to make their mark since joining the club during the same transfer window in 2014.

An opportunity to shine for the duo

Silva, currently 22, made only 12 Serie A appearances for Torino last season, apart from a single Coppa Italia as the Granata finished 12th in the league last season. Jansson, on the other hand, could make only seven league appearances and two Coppa Italia appearances, after appearing a total of 16 times in the 2014-15 campaign under Giampiero Ventura.

Silva has seen a limited amount of action | Photo: ToroNews

Leeds United, who are managed by former Swansea City manager Garry Monk have an option of buying Jansson once his loan deal expires, but Granada haven't been offered the choice of signing Silva on a permanent basis in the future.

Jansson joined Torino as a free agent in 2014, while Silva joined the club in the same year from Uruguayan club Defensor Sporting for a €2.3 million fee and has succeeded in making only 17 appearances since.

An active summer for Mihajlovic

Torino have been among the most pro-active buyers and sellers in the Serie A this summer, with defender Kamil Glik and striker Fabio Quagliarella offloaded to Monaco and Sampdoria respectively, while Roma's Adem Ljajic and Bologna's Luca Rossetini's have been roped in.

Winger Iago Falque has been snapped up on a loan deal from Roma, while in-demand right back Bruno Peres, who was drawing interest from Manchester City, has been sent on loan to Luciano Spalletti's side.