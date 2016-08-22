Sampdoria youngster Ivan on the brink of Serie B switch

Sampdoria's Slovakian youngster David Ivan is close to completing a move to Serie B club Bari, with an important meeting in the deal set to take place today involving the two parties.

The meeting, which would go a long way in sorting out the youngster's future, would be decisive in terms of thrashing out a deal for the Slovakian midfielder.

A youngster worth having?

Ivan, currently 21 years old, made 21 appearances for Sampdoria last season, scoring once and racking up five yellow and one red card. The central midfielder was on the bench during Sampdoria's 1-0 win over Empoli yesterday, as Luis Muriel's wonder goal helped Marco Giampaolo's men win their first match of the season.

The Slovakian is in search of regular game time Photo: Gianluca Di Marzio

Someone who has represented the Slovakian Under 21s side and has made nine appearances for them, Ivan has also represented the Slovakian Under 16s and Under 17s side in the past well.

A worthwhile signing?

Bari, who finished fifth last season in Serie B, look to bolster their side in their bid to earn promotion back to the Serie A after enduring financial problems. The capture of Ivan would certainly help them make a mark in the transfer market.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, have been equally active in terms of sales and captures this summer, with Roberto Soriano sold to La Liga side Villarreal, Joaquin Correa offloaded to Sevilla and Fernando sold to Russian giants Spartak Moscow among others.

Giampaolo's men, who let go of manager Vincenzo Montella to AC Milan , have acquired the services of Jacopo Sala from Hellas Verona, Patrick Schick from Sparta Prague, Fabio Quagliarella from Torino and Karol Linetty from Lech Poznan among others as they look to improve upon their 15th placed finish last season.