Bayern Munich 6-0 Werder Bremen: Lewandowski nets a hat-trick as defending champions stroll to victory

Bayern Munich sent out a powerful message on the opening weekend of the new Bundesliga season by dispatching Werder Bremen 6-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The star of the show was Robert Lewandowski who scored a hat-trick to help set up such a big victory. The other goalscorers on the night were Xabi Alonso, Philipp Lahm and Frank Ribery to give Carlo Ancelotti a perfect start in his first game in charge.

Alonso scored a stunner to set Bayern on their way

The hosts began the game in dominant fashion with the visitors struggling to get out of their own half and it didn't take very long for the defending champions to get the opening goal of the game.

The goal came when Lahm crossed the ball into the box and it was cleared to Alonso, who was fully 30 yards out and the midfielder unleashed a brilliant dipping shot into the top corner to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Thomas Müller almost made it two a minute later when he found himself with the ball at his feet in the box but his shot was well saved by Felix Wiedwald who got down well to keep it out.

Alonso scoring Bayern's opener with a fantastic dipping shot | Photo: kicker

Lewandowski scored Bayern's second four minutes later

The hosts though weren't going to be denied a second goal as a brilliant defence-splitting pass from Ribery found Lewandowski through on the goal and with his quality he wasn't going to miss as he curled the ball into the top corner of the net.

The chances kept coming for the home side as firstly Muller hit the post from 30 yards out and then Lewandowski put the rebound over the bar when it was easier to put the ball in the net.

Lewandowski had yet another chance soon after as he hit the bar after a fantastic passing move found the striker in on goal but Wiedwald saved the ball with his feet onto the bar.

The visitors were very glad they had only conceded two goals before half-time as really there was only one team in the game to that point.

Lewandowski, Lahm and Ribery score in the second half to give Bayern a massive win

The hosts though came out at the start of the second half and finally got their third goal when a lovely cross into the box from Muller found Lewandowski, who side-footed the ball into the net from six yards out to give the home side what they deserve.

It took a while but Bayern finally broke the visitors down once again in the 66th minute when a lovely flowing move from the hosts played Lahm in on goal and the right-back thundered his shot past a helpless Wiedwald.

It didn't take long for Ancelotti's side to get a fifth when a beautiful move from the hosts found Muller in space in the box and the forward played a lovely pass into the box to where Ribery was and he smashed the ball home.

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the away side they then gave a penalty away when Rafinha was brought down in the box. Lewandowski stood up to take it and calmly stroked the ball into the net to get his hat-trick to round off a perfect night for the striker.

The madness stopped at six as the defending champions sent out a powerful message to the rest of the league that they mean business at the start of the new season.