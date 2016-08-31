Wolfsburg complete signing of Philipp Wollscheid on a loan deal

VfL Wolfsburg added depth and strength to their backline on transfer deadline day by signing Stoke City defender Philipp Wollscheid on a season-long loan.

Wollscheid's move comes with just hours left in the transfer market and will likely fill a void in the heart of Wolfsburg's defence.

Strength in depth

The German defender featured in Stoke's first two Premier League outings this season against Manchester City and Middlesbrough but was left out of the squad against Everton ahead of a possible move. Wollscheid initially joined Stoke last January on loan before making the deal permanent last summer. He went on to become a key member of the Stoke side, making 39 appearances, but has found himself on the way out after one season.

On the final day of the transfer window, Wollscheid joins Wolfsburg on a season-long loan with "an option to buy" according to Klaus Allofs, the club's sporting director. The 27-year old brings much needed experience and depth to Wolfsburg after Naldo, Felipe and Dante all departed on permanent transfers this summer.

Wollscheid spoke about the switch, saying, "I want to make an impact in Wolfsburg with good performances."

An experienced Bundesliga defender

Wollscheid becomes the ninth summer signing for the Bundesliga side as they aim to break into the Champions League places this season. The 27-year old has made just two appearances for Germany's national team but Wolfsburg have brought in a player who knows the league well and will feel at home with his new club.

The move reunites Wollscheid with his former boss, Dieter Hecking, who was in charge of 1. FC Nürnberg when the defender broke through into the first team. After being handed his debut by Hecking in 2010, Wollscheid went on to make 108 appearances in the Bundesliga for Nürnberg, Bayer Leverkusen and 1. FSV Mainz 05.

Wollscheid will wear the number 2 shirt and could feature in Wolfsburg's Bundesliga clash with 1. FC Köln after the international break.