Badelj won't renew Fiorentina contract

Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj's agent Dejan Joksimovic has clarified that his client won't be renewing his contract with Paulo Sousa's side.

The 27-year-old Croatian, who joined the Florence based club from Bundesliga side Hamburg, made 27 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina last season, scoring once and assisting once.

Badelj is considering offers

The former Hamburg man's representative Dejan Joksimovic told FirenzeViola.it :"Milan made ​​an offer, but it wasn’t only them,”

The Croatian has become a crucial player for Fiorentina. Photo: Sky Sports

He also clarified that his client had two offers, out of which one was from England and the other one was from a Bundesliga club. He was quoted as saying that: "He would’ve earned twice as much as he does now.

Badelj's agent also told that the midfielder won't be renewing his contract at Stadio Artemio Franchi, saying that: "So Badelj, at the end of the season, or between the next two years, will leave Florence.

“Milan is a good person, but I think it’s normal for any worker, especially for a player who turns 28 soon, to want better results and, especially, more substantial earnings.

“[Fiorentina] rejected very important offers.”

Badelj was also on Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur's radar this summer, but ended up staying at the club.

A vital cog in Viola's wheel

Since joining Fiorentina in 2014 for a €4 million fee, Badelj has featured regularly for the Serie A side, making 21 appearances in the 2014-15 campaign under former manager Vincenzo Montella, helping the side finish fourth in the league.

Someone who can play as a central midfielder, but can don a slightly deeper midfield role as well, Badelj is a product of the famed Dinamo Zagreb academy, which has produced players like Luka Modric, Vedran Corluka and Niko Kranjcar in the past.

This season, Badelj has started both of Fiorentina's games of the season, as Sosa's men lie tenth in the Serie A table, following a loss to Juventus and a 1-0 win at home to Chievo Verona.