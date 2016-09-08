Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich Preview: Die Knappen looking to cause an upset against high flying Bayern

The second Bundesliga matchday begins on Friday night when Schalke 04 host defending champions Bayern Munich at the Veltins Arena, who are looking to bounce back after falling to defeat in their opening game.

Contrasting results on the opening weekend

Markus Weinzierl's side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at Eintracht Frankfurt - with the winner coming from Alexander Meier - which hasn't given the fans much confidence heading into their second game against Bayern, but sometimes strange results do happen.

It will be good to see though how far away Schalke are from the best side the league as they try and get into the top four this season. They have the players to hurt the visitors but it will be interesting to see if they can do it on the big stage.

On the other hand, things couldn't have gone much better for Carlo Ancelotti in the opening game as his team defeated Weder Bremen 6-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The goals for Ancelotti's side were scored by Xabi Alonso, Frank Ribery, Philipp Lahm and a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski, who didn't take long to show that he means business again this season.

Last season's meetings

The last meeting between in the sides in the league at this venue ended in a 3-1 win for Bayern. The goals that day for the visitors came from a Leon Goretzka own goal, Javi Martinez and Thomas Müller. The hosts had levelled the game in the first half with a goal from Max Meyer.

Bayern completed the double once again at home by winning 3-0 back in April. Schalke haven't managed to beat Bayern since March 2011 which is too long for a side of Royal Blues' standing.

The Bayern players celebrate with Martinez after scoring against Schalke last season | Photo: Getty

Team news

Schalke head into the game with only one injury of note, as right-back Coke is out for a long period of time with a cruciate ligament injury. The team has a lot of exciting players, especially Breel Embolo, who they signed for €20m from FC Basel, but they need to start playing well to get the team up and running and improve on their opening performance.

Bayern, on the other hand, have a few injury doubts ahead of the game as wingers Douglas Costa and Arjen Robben both missed the opening game against Bremen and will have to be looked at to see if they can play in this match.

The match though could see the return of winger Kingsley Coman after he returned to training at the beginning of the month. Jerome Boateng and Renato Sanches could also be available after returning to training after injury spells.