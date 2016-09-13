Manchester City hammer Borussia Monchengladbach by four goals

FULL TIME: The game finishes 4-0 to the hosts in what was a comfortable match in truth.

It's the man who came on for Aguero that finds the net! Iheanacho is teed up by Sane and he drills the ball past the helpess Sommer to complete the rout.

90 + 2' - GOAL! 4-0 CITY!

83' - SUB CITY: Third and final change for the hosts, as Aguero is replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho.

82' - SUB CITY: Gundogan is taken off and replaced by Gael Clichy. An impressive debut for the German midfielder.

81' - SUB BMG: Stindl is replaced by Ibrahima Traore.

79' - SUB CITY: Sterling is replaced by Leroy Sane.

It's that man again! Aguero completes his hat-trick and shows great composure in the area to put the game beyond any doubt!

78' - GOAL! 3-0 TO CITY!

76' - Sommer is there once again to prevent City from extending their lead! Aguero meets the ball inside the six-yard-box but the Swiss stopper pulls off a fantastic save.

74' - Raheem Sterling latches on to a defence-splitting ball and strikes the ball towards goal, but once again Sommer is equal to it in the Monchengladbach goal.

72' - The hosts win a free-kick around 30 yards out, but it is wasted by Kolarov who tries an ambitious shot from the set-piece.

66' - Pablo Zabaleta wastes a promising opportunity to add to the score here. City are well on top and are good value for their lead.

59' - BMG SUB: Andre Hahn leaves the field of play to be replaced by Thorgan Hazard.

58' - Jesus Navas almost makes it 3-0, but for an outstanding block from the Borussia Monchengladbach defender.

50' - That was so nearly a hat-trick for Aguero! The Argentine receives a precise pass into the area but Sommer pulls off a smart stop to keep the score down.

49' - Nicolas Otamendi goes into the referee's book. That's the first yellow card of the game for the hosts.

46' - The second half is now underway! Let's hope for a half as entertaining as the first.

45 + 2' - HALF-TIME: The score is 2-0 to Manchester City at the halfway point.

45' - There will be one minute of added time here.

43' - So close to a goal for the visitors! Stindl steers the corner towards the bottom right hand corner but Claudio Bravo is there to keep the ball out!

42' - The away side have a corner after Andre Hahn's cross is put out of play.

39' - BMG SUB: Julian Korb takes the place of Christoph Kramer.

33' - Lars Stindl strays too far from the defensive line and is caught offside. Borussia Monchengladbach are struggling to get into the game at the moment.

30' - Gundogan is looking hungry to prove himself here, he fires a shot towards the centre of the goal but Sommer is equal to it.

Aguero has his second of the game and the visitors now have a mountain to climb if they wish to get back into the game.

29' - GOAL! 2-0 TO CITY!

Christoph Kramer has been shown a yellow card for his foul, and it will be Aguero to take the spot kick!

28' - PENALTY TO CITY!

25' - Aguero has gone down with a slight problem, but thankfully for City it looks as if he will be able to continue playing.

19' - It has been a solid opening 19 minutes for the hosts, who have largely dominated proceedings so far.

11' - Great save from Yann Sommer! The Swiss keeper pulls off a reaction stop to prevent Gundogan from netting on his debut.

It's a rapid start for the hosts as Aleksander Kolarov fires a low cross into the area and Aguero makes no mistake. 1-0!

8' - GOAL FOR MANCHESTER CITY! Sergio Aguero is off the mark for another season in the Champions League.

1' - We're off! The game is underway here at the Etihad.

Hello and welcome back! After last night's postponement the game is now ready to go ahead as originally planned. Both teams remain the same barring one change, Ilkay Gundogan takes the place of David Silva in the City team.

Tonight's match is now OFF! The rain has been lashing down here in Manchester and it has become too much in the view of the officials.

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH SUBS: Hazard, Hofmann, Jantschke, Korb, Sippel, Traore, Vestegaard

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH XI: Sommer, Christensen, Strobl, Kramer, Dahoud, Raffael, Stindl, Wendt, Johnson, Hahn, Elvedi

MAN CITY SUBS: Caballero, Sagna, Gundogan, Nolito, Sane, Clichy, Iheanacho

MAN CITY XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Navas, Aguero

The rain is belting down at the Etihad Stadium, so stay tuned to find out whether the game will go ahead as planned. It does look as if some action may be taken by the match officials...

Thorgan Hazard is the main danger man for Borussia Mönchengladbach, with one goal and one assist to his name already in the Bundesliga this season. Raffael is another player that cannot be ignored, as his exploits last season were one of the reasons that Die Fohlen finished 4th in the Bundesliga.

There will be plenty of key players on the pitch for both teams later tonight, with Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne two men in particular that the away side will have to keep tabs in if they wish to take anything from the game.

For the visitors, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Patrick Herrmann are currently out due to injury, but apart from that Schubert will have a full squad to choose from for tonight's game.

In terms of team news, City fans will be glad to hear that star striker Sergio Aguero is fit to start, with his three match suspension in the Premier League of course not carrying over into the Champions League. Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan will not be fit in time for the game however, and will have to wait to make their first appearances in the competition.

Borussia Mönchengladbach are two games into the new Bundesliga season and have seen contrasting performances in those games. A 2-1 opening day win at home to Bayer Leverkusen was followed up with a disappointing 3-1 away loss to newly promoted Freiburg, leaving Andre Schubert's men 10th in the Bundesliga table.

The English side of course now have a different manager, with Pep Guardiola at the helm. The Spaniard has impressed so far in the Premier League, with a win in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford undoubtedly the highlight so far.

The two fixtures between these teams last year ended in Manchester City's favour, with a 4-2 win coming in this exact fixture whilst the reverse at Borussia-Park ended 2-1 in favour of the Citizens. Wilfried Bony was the star of the show in this fixture last year, coming off the bench in the 65th minute to score one and create another two to put the game out of reach.

You may remember that these two sides were drawn together in the group stage of last season's Champions League. Manchester City finished top of that group whilst Mönchengladbach were rooted to the bottom and dumped out of the competition as a result.

This fixture will take place at the 60,000 capacity Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City have recorded three wins already this season. In fact, you would have to go back to March to find the last time City were beaten at the Etihad, when Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in last season's Manchester derby.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the opening game in Group C of the UEFA Champions League, where Premier League outfit Manchester City host Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach! I'm Jack McGraghan and I will be taking you through what I hope will be a thrilling game from two sides that boast talent in abundance.