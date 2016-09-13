Gonzalo Higuain's brother backs his Juventus move and says striker will "give his all" for the club

Gonzalo Higuain's brother has lauded his sibling's move to Juventus, claiming that he had every right to make the decision, which has been deemed as a rather controversial one.

The 28-year-old's move to the Turin-based giants from Napoli for a €90 million fee made the Argentine the fourth most expensive player in footballing history.

"He will give his all for Juve"

Gonzalo's brother Federico is well aware of the amount of stick his brother has received following a move to Turin, but believes that he must not pay any attention to his detractors.

Higuain celebrates after scoring against Sassuolo. Photo: Goal.com

Federico has told Gazzetta dello Sport that every person has the right to live his life in a way he wants and his brother Gonzalo has earned his right to do the same.

He also said that Gonzalo will "give his all for Juve" having made the move after doing the same for his previous clubs. Federico said that although, €90 million fee seems a gargantuan one, but "it's the reality of football today".

Federico, who plies his trade with MLS outfit Columbus Crew, said that insults have become a part and parcel of the game these days, saying that "it's better that we don't pay much attention to them."

The attacking midfielder, who is currently 31 years old, refused to compare himself to Gonzalo, saying that their positions are different and said that "we have the same last name and we have the same pride to play football like our father, Jorge."

Gonzalo living upto expectations

Higuain, much like Juventus, has made an impressive start to life in the new campaign, having scored thrice in three games and helping Juventus claim top spot in Serie A.

On Saturday, Higuain scored twice against Sassuolo, while Miralem Pjanic found the back of net for the first time as a Juve player, as the Old Lady cruised to a 3-1 triumph.