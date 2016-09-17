TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0-0 VfL Wolfsburg: Wolves fail to make chances count

The points were shared at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena, after TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg wasted their chances in a thrilling game.

An entertaining match from the start to finish, Wolfsburg would had felt that they should had won the game after the visitors had multiple clear cut chances, however Oliver Baumann was on top form today, making numerous saves, and keeping out a hungry Mario Gomez.

End-to-end in the first half

Nadiem Amiri almost opened the scoring for Hoffenheim just three minutes into the match, when the German under-21 international was played through on goal after Lukas Rupp’s deflected strike found the path of the 19-year-old, but his effort at the near post was well saved by Koen Casteels.

Baumann was called into action for the first time a quarter of an hour in after Gomez was brilliantly played in by Jakub Blaszczcykowski, but the former Bayern Munich man’s effort from six-yards out was well saved by the Hoffenheim shot stopper, and the rebound effort from Julian Draxler skimmed past the post.

Wolfsburg came close again moments later when Gomez was allowed the freedom to break through on goal, he picked out his fellow countryman, Draxler, with a well weighted pass, but the former Schalke playmaker blew the chance to give the Wolves the lead as his strike from point blank range smashed off the crossbar, and out for a goal kick.

Hoffenheim were forced into a early substitution 35 minutes in, when Niklas Süle picked up a suspected groin injury, and the towering centre back, who had been impressive all game, was replaced by Kevin Vogt.

The hosts had the final chance of the half, when Casteels was forced into another save from Amiri. The tricky playmaker fired a shot from distance with dangerous power and accuracy, however the Wolves keeper saved well to prevent his former team from taking the lead.

Wolfsburg continue to be denied by Baumann

After a quiet start to the second half, Gomez had the best chance of the game to give the visitors the lead in the 57th minute. The target man was picked out by a great cross from Vieirinha down the right wing, and the former Besiktas striker headed the ball down towards goal, but Baumann made a fantastic save to deny the 31-year-old striker from close range, and Gomez’s follow up shot was again brilliantly saved by the German goalkeeper, keeping the score at 0-0.

Baumann was called into action again when a poor Sebastian Rudy header fell into the path of Draxler, who let loose a vicious volley towards goal, however the Hoffenheim number one was again on hand to save the strike.

The Wolves should had taken the lead again 72 minutes in when Jeffery Bruma’s header from a well delivered Draxler corner flew over the head of a motionless Baumann, and onto the frame of the goal.

Hoffenheim, who had been on the ropes for most of the second half, were starting to fight back with the game approaching the end. Sandro Wagner came close to breaking the deadlock, when the striker positioned himself perfectly to find space in the Wolfsburg penalty area, but his first touch let him down, and the former Darmstadt striker had to squeeze a shot from a tight angle, and his effort fired into the side netting.

Despite the multitude of chances, the two sides could not be separated, and the game ended goalless.