VAVEL's 2. Bundesliga Team of the Week - Matchday 5: Goals, goals and more goals

It's a been a weekend full of goals, incident and drama in the 2. Bundesliga on Matchday Five, but who were the key performers from another enthralling nine games?

Goalkeeper and defence

GK - Jakob Busk (1. FC Union Berlin/1) - In a weekend where cleansheets were scarce, Union's defence deserves more credit than most. After playing more than half an hour while being pinned back with 10 men, Busk was a busy man. He made no notable saves but a calm head was more important, offering a safe pair of hands when needed.

CB - David Pisot (Würzburger Kickers/1) - The one defender in the team of the week to keep a clean sheet, Pisot's signing was an inspired decision from the Kickers' board. The centre-half has slotted in superbly to the heart of their back-line and continued the good defensive work this weekend, whilst also grabbing an unlikely brace.

CB - Felix Bastians (VfL Bochum/2) - Despite conceding four goals and defending being relatively key for a centre-half, Bastians wasn't at fault for any and had a very good game in that sense. As well as making some key interceptions and tackles, the captain coolly chipped home a penalty before setting up Mlapa's second goal of the game.

CB - Toni Leistner (1. FC Union Berlin/1) - Unlucky not to be selected last weekend, Leistner fully deserves his inclusion this time round after a stellar performance at the back. After Fabian Schönheim's red card, he did a magnificent job in keeping those around him organised under real pressure; a gritty, determined showing.

Midfield and attack

RM - Tom Weilandt (VfL Bochum/1) - The winger was on song during his side's nine-goal thriller, and played a key role in earning the win. Weilandt set up the first, third and fifth goals with superb vision, something he has gone from strength-to-strength with since arriving in the Ruhr. A savy bit of business from Christian Hochstätter.

AM - Alexandru Maxim (VfB Stuttgart/2) - With Jos Luhukay gone, Maxim was restored to the starting eleven and didn't hang about in his bid to impress. He was instantly up to speed and was a constant handful all afternoon, hitting the bar as well as setting up plenty of chances for his team-mates. VfB fans will be hoping for more of the same.

CM - Christian Tiffert (Erzgebirge Aue/1) - After their derby win on Sunday, most people will pick the bones out of a defensive horror show and a rather fortunate opening goal but Tiffert deserves more attention than both. He controlled the game from the middle and, after his recent red card, kept his cool to see his side through to victory.

AM - Nejmeddin Daghfous (Würzburger Kickers/1) - He showed signs that he could be a star in the 2. Bundesliga while with VfR Aalen but Daghfous has come to life with FWK. The attacking midfielder is thriving right now and already has five assists in five games, if he continues that sort of form then his side will be continuing their superb run.

LM - Marc Schnatterer (1. FC Heidenheim/2) - Mr. Heidenheim definitely didn't disappoint on Friday, as he put in a late, great match-winning performance. After opening the scoring he duly set-up Tim Kleindienst to put the game to bed. Arguably one of the best players to play in the German lower leagues, Schnatterer shows no signs of slowing.

CF - Peniel Mlapa (VfL Bochum/1) - Much maligned for his inability to reproduce the form he is capable of in a video game, Mlapa is a man reborn this season with huge confidence. Bochum have rightly put their full faith in him, and a brace on Friday served as reward for his hard work this term. More to come, watch this space.

CF - Fabian Klos (Arminia Bielefeld/1) - The chief goal-getter at the Bielefelder Alm was back at it on the weekend, grabbing a brace against Hannover 96. Despite his side losing the lead twice to late Sebastian Schuppan own goals in either half, but Klos will now hope to kick on and find the net on a more regular basis.