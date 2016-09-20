VfL Wolfsburg 1-5 Borussia Dortmund: BVB run riot at the Volkswagen Arena

Borussia Dortmund steamrolled their way to victory, as the Black and Yellows hit five past VfL Wolfsburg.

Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring three minutes in, and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang doubled Dortmund’s lead 12 minutes later. The hosts began to ease their way into the game, and the Wolves found a goal early in the second half through Daniel Didavi.

Just when Wolfsburg thought they had changed the tempo of the game, Dortmund fought back. Ousmane Dembele bagged his first goal for Dortmund after a quick counter-attack, and Aubameyang added to his tally four minutes later. Lukasz Piszczek scored an unlikely fifth with 17 minutes to go, to seal the three points.

A fiery start

It didn’t take long for Borussia Dortmund to break the deadlock, as summer signing Guerreiro bagged his first goal for the Black and Yellows just three minutes into the match.

Marc Bartra picked out the Portuguese winger with a clever long ball, which allowed the former Lorient player to sneak past the sleeping Wolfsburg defence, and Koen Casteels had no chance as Guerreiro slotted the ball past the Belgian keeper, to give the visitors the lead.

Bruno Henrique should had equalised for the Wolves four minutes after Guerreiro’s opening goal, when the winger was gifted the ball after a scramble in the penalty found Henrique with a great chance to strike, however his weak shot was an easy save for Roman Burki, and Bartra was able to pass out the danger.

However Dortmund were forced into a early change, when Bartra picked up what looked to be a calf strain 11 minutes into the match, forcing Thomas Tuchel to substitute the former Barcelona defender off for Mattias Ginter.

The floodgates open

Wolfsburg hadn’t conceded a goal all season going into the match tonight, and 15 minutes after the kick-off whistle had blown, the hosts had conceded two as Aubameyang doubled Dortmund’s lead.

The Gabon international ran rings around the Wolfsburg defence from the left flank, sending Phillip Wollscheid back to Stoke City, and from a tight angle, Aubameyang curled the ball around Casteels with a sublime finish, to make it 2-0 to Dortmund.

Chance upon chance

It should had been 3-0 to Dortmund moment after Aubameyang had doubled their lead, when Dembele weaved his way through the Wolfsburg defence with graceful ease, before back heeling the ball to Marcel Schmelzer who had sprinted his way into the penalty box, but the captain’s shot was well saved by Casteels, and Guerreiro’s corner was cleared away.

The hosts were begging to put pressure on their more dominating visitors as the game continued to drag on. Yannick Gerhardt came close to pulling a goal back for the hosts when Vierinha cut the ball back for the midfielder, but the former FC Koln player fired high over the bar from a promising area.

Burki was called into action for the first time in a while when the Wolves were awarded a free kick 20-yards from goal, Ricardo Rodriquez fired the free kick straight through the wall, but the Swiss goalkeeper pulled off a fantastic one-handed save, to deny his fellow countryman a way back into the match.

Burki was again forced to make a save when Maximillian Arnold fired from distance, and his strike remarkably flew through the crowd, but the Dortmund keeper read the situation well, and parried the ball behind for a corner.

There were changes for both sides as the second half kicked off. Gonzalo Castro was brought on for the American starlet, Christian Pulisic, whilst Wolfsburg introduced Paul Seguin and Daniel Didavi, for Henrique and Arnold.

The Wolves bite back

Julian Draxler should had pulled the game back to one for the hosts when the German international was picked out by a low cross from the right wing, Draxler’s weak shot deflected off Ginter, and Mario Gomez looked to have tapped the ball over the line, however Burki managed to get a hand on the ball, forcing the ball to only slightly cross the line, meaning that the hosts were denied a goal 52 minutes in.

Didavi made up for his team’s miss moments later though, as the Wolves summer signing poked home from close range. Seguin weaved his way down the right wing, and played in a fantastic cross into the path of Didavi, who had an easy finish past Burki, to throw Wolfsburg back into the match with 38 minutes to go.

The wheels fall off

However, Wolfsburg were sent back to Earth in the 58th minute, when Dembele gave Dortmund the two goal cushion once again. Possession was lost on the by-line by Wolfsburg, and the visitors pounced to the ball, Guerreiro played a sublime through ball to Castro, who sprinted towards an open penalty area, and the German midfielder squared the ball to Dembele, who tapped in his first Bundesliga goal of the season.

Three became four for Dortmund, as Wolfsburg’s wide spaces in defence made it too easy for Castro to again assist his teammates, this time in the form of Aubamenyang. Castro burst down the right wing after space opened up down the channel, and the substitute played in a perfect pass to Aubameyang at the far post, who had an easy finish from 12-yards out to make it 4-1 to Dortmund.

An unlikely fifth

Any chance of a Wolfsburg comeback fizzled out, and the fizzle became a total blackout 73 minutes in, when iszczek scored an unlikely goal, to make it 5-1 to the visitors. Guerreiro whipped in a great corner that was completely untouched by the Wolfsburg defence, and the Polish right back leapt up high to nod home a well finished header past Casteels, to score his first league goal since April, 2014, and to seal the three points for Dortmund