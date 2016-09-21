Bayern Munich 3-0 Hertha BSC: Three and easy for league leaders

Goals from Franck Ribéry, Thiago and Arjen Robben secured a routine 3-0 win for Bayern Munich over Hertha BSC.

Team news

Carlo Ancelotti made five alterations from the win over FC Ingolstadt 04 at the weekend, as David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Philipp Lahm, Thomas Müller and Thiago were restored to the starting XI. Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Rafinha and Renato Sanches dropped to the bench, while Juan Bernat wasn't included in the squad.

As for Hertha and Pal Dardai, he opted for just two changes. Allan replaced the injury Vladimir Darida, while Alexander Esswein made his first start for Per Ciljan Skjelbred.

Hosts in control from the get-go

Bayern began as they meant to go on as a ball to back post was headed back to Robert Lewandowski by Arturo Vidal but the Pole was denied by smart Rune Jarstein save. Müller then missed horribly with his left foot after Ribéry's ball bobbled across the box, somehow skewing wide from just 10 yards out.

The hosts turned the screw once more when Marvin Plattenhardt was forced to clear Javi Martinez's header off the line. However, the respite was merely temporary. Ribéry then got the goal his play deserved as a mazy run left the Hertha back-line in knots before he poked the ball past Jarstein with just enough power to see it trickle over the line.

The Frenchman then shot narrowly past the post after good build-up play involving Lewandowski and Müller, as Ribéry's half-volley had Jarstein beaten. Lewandowski then had his second opportunity of the game, only to see his chip from Vidal's superb long-ball fly wide.

Hertha offered some late resistance through Vedad Ibisevic and former Bayern boy, Mitchell Weiser but couldn't find the target when it mattered.

Thiago and Robben secure the three points

After the restart, Dardai's men buzzed about the pitch more and began to look like a side who wanted to get back into the game. However, they couldn't keep the ball long enough to make any meaningful moves forward. Hertha then brought Julian Schieber and Valentin Stocker on in a bid to try and resolve said problem.

Despite their best efforts, they were eventually wore down by Bayern and fell victim to a sustained period of pressure. Lewandowski was denied by the offside after Thiago's fine pass, but the Spaniard stole the ball off the unaware Allan moments later and went through to Jarstein and sent him the wrong way with a controlled finish from close range.

Just four minutes later and the returning Robben had his goal. After some wonderful possession play across the area, Bayern eventually shifted the ball into the Dutchman who made his trademark move; cut inside, shift onto the left foot and, normally, score. This time he needed a little help from Plattenhardt, but it was a great sight for the home fans.

The hosts went through the final 20 minutes with ease to maintain their 100% record and position as league leaders, while Hertha slipped to fifth.