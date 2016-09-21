RB Leipzig 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Die Bullen fail to hold onto victory as Die Fohlen leave it late

During English week in the Bundesliga there was a first meeting between two teams, as RB Leipzig played the part of hosts as they welcomed Borussia Mönchengladbach to the Red Bull Arena for the first time. Despite taking an early lead, the Bulls couldn't hold on and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Leipzig have impressed early on in the season and went into the game in fifth place following a draw and two wins, one of those wins saw them defeat Borussia Dortmund. Three points for the home side would have seen them into the top four.

Gladbach have had a mixed start to the season, after an opening day victory they found themselves losing 3-1 to Bundesliga newboys SC Freiburg. On the weekend however they bounced back with a 4-1 win over Werder Bremen which took them into seventh. Like their hosts, a victory would have brought them to the Champions League spots.

Leipzig make the first move

The opening chance of the night came very early on as the hosts started brightly, Yussuf Poulsen produced a lovely drive forward before crossing from the right. Timo Werner was able to bring the ball down and, despite a heavy touch the forward, was fortunate to have the chance to shoot thanks to a mix up between the two Gladbach centre backs. Without hesitation Werner fired in across goal and past Yann Sommer.

After the goal Leipzig played with plenty of confidence and dominated the opening stages, the only thing that was lacking for the hosts were the chances to double their lead.

Just after the 20-minute mark the game started to even out and Gladbach looked more settled in Leipzig.

With 27 minutes gone in the game Gladbach managed to create their first chance of the game. André Hahn picked up the ball inside the area and quickly played a high-looping ball across the box to the unmarked Fabian Johnson. The American then produced a delightful volley which struck the top of the crossbar thanks to the fingertips of Péter Gulácsi.

After the half hour mark Leipzig had an opportunity to score after a lightning quick counter attack saw Werner burst forward. Poulsen was too his right but the young forward played in Marcel Sabitzer and the Austrian's shot from the edge of the area flew straight into Sommer's arms.

Shortly after Gladbach had a chance themselves, Lars Stindl played an excellent ball forward through to Hahn and the forward's shot was deflected wide for a corner after Leipzig defenders reacted quickly to close the danger.

In the last five minutes of the half Leipzig had a glorious opening to double their lead, a freekick was played out to the left and a delightful cross to switch play picked out full back Marcel Halstenberg. Despite having plenty of space and no pressure, he scuffed his volley into the ground and wide of Sommer's goal.

Gladbach keep pushing

Early in the second half Gladbach appealed for a penalty; Johnson managed to get round Willi Orban just inside the area and both players went to the ground. Despite the appeals match official Manuel Gräfe waved away the protests and awarded a goal kick.

Leipzig responded to that attack with one of their own, they managed to win themselves a free-kick and the delivery found the head of Marvin Compper, whose headed effort - despite being on target - was comfortably collected by Sommer.

Although the second half began with plenty of promise the game quickly shifted back into a tightly fought battlefield as both teams struggled to come out on top of the play. This unfortunately meant a lack of chances for both sides.

Johnson saves the day for Die Fohlen

As the game approached the end Leipzig troubled Sommer once more. Poulsen slipped the ball through to Werner and the goalscorer's effort forced Sommer into a save, despite the rebound Gladbach were able to recover possession.

With five minutes left on the clock Gladbach were able to surprise the hosts to grab an equaliser. Hahn played the ball forward to Stindl and the Gladbach skipper found Johnson on the right and the American was able to cut inside sending Halstenberg past him before brilliantly curling the ball round Gulácsi and into the far bottom corner.

Instantly after conceding Leipzig came agonisingly close to regaining the lead as Poulsen broke down the right once more and played the ball inside to Oliver Burke; his first time finish looked to be heading past Sommer but the Swiss 'keeper was able to react to save.

Johnson looked to inspire Gladbach to a late victory and once more he found space on the right hand side of the area and this time he decided to find a teammate. His cut back somehow found Hahn who was expecting the ball to find him, but his touch let him down.

Both sides couldn't be separated for large parts of the game and despite Leipzig looking slightly more dangerous going forward when the game came to an end, neither side went home hugely disappointed.

Up next for Leipzig is another surprise package as they travel to face in-form 1. FC Köln, who've also yet to taste defeat in the Bundesliga this season and find themselves in second. For Die Fohlen they host an FC Ingolstadt 04 side who are yet to win so far this season.