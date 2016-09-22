Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Preview: Free-scoring hosts look for third straight league win

Matchday five in the Bundesliga gets underway on Friday evening when free-scoring Borussia Dortmund host SC Freiburg at the Signal-Iduna-Park stadium, looking to keep their momentum going.

Free-scoring Dortmund on a high

Since the defeat to RB Leipzig in matchday two, Thomas Tuchel's side have come back with a bang, winning their next three matches in all competitions scoring 17 goals in the process.

The most recent of these three wins came on Tuesday evening when they defeated VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena 5-1 with the goals being scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a brace, Raphael Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembele and Lukasz Piszczek.

Before that, they scored six away against Legia Warsaw in the Champions League before defeating SV Darmstadt 98 6-0 at home last weekend. Therefore they will be confident that they can keep this run going by flexing their muscles once again under the lights on Friday night.

Visitors looking to cause an upset

Standing in their way is Christian Streich's side Freiburg, who have made a mixed start to the season, winning two and losing two of their four games so far.

Freiburg won their latest game on Tuesday evening at home to Hamburger SV 1-0 with the winner being scored by Nils Petersen. The win was on the back of a 3-0 defeat to 1. FC Köln last weekend in a game that disappointed a lot of the Freiburg fans.

The win at home midweek set a new club record for Freiburg of eight consecutive home wins which is impressive for the newly promoted side. The problem though that they face a Dortmund side that they have lost ten consecutive games against.

Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Wolfsburg on Tuesday | Photo: Ronny Hartmann / Getty Images

Team News

Tuchel has some selection dilemmas for the game as he will be without a few players for the game due to injury. Marco Reus has now finished his rehabilitation training after his injury spell but he is unlikely to start the game. Centre-backs Neven Subotic and Marc Barta will both miss out due to injuries with Matthias Ginter in line to partner Sokratis Papastathopoulos for the game.

Sven Bender and Andre Schürrle are both doubtful for the game and are unlikely to play in the game. This may hand Dembele another start after he scored his first goal for his new side in midweek against Wolfsburg.

The visitors will also be without a few players for the game as well. Centre-backs Marc-Oliver Kempf, Marc Torrejon and Jonas Fohrenbach remain out due to long-term injuries.

The good news though is that in the last match loanee centre forward Florian Niederlechner featured in the last match against Hamburg so it is likely he will be fit for this game.

The newly promoted side will be hoping that their summer signings will start to come to the floor in this game as they know that they will need a big performance in order to get anything from the game.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: (4-3-3) Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Ginter, Guerreiro; Castro, Weigl, Götze; Pulisic, Aubameyang, Dembele.

SC Freiburg: (4-3-3) Schwolow; Stenzel, Gulde, Söyüncü, Günter; Höfler, Haberer, Grifo; Philipp, Niederlechner, Frantz.